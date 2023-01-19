Nanfang Daily News (Reporter/Gong Chunhui Yaoyao Correspondent/Ren Xuan) On January 18, according to the deployment of the Party Central Committee and the requirements of the Provincial Party Committee, the party group of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress held an annual democratic life meeting, focusing on “full implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of social characteristics with Chinese characteristics” The idea of ​​communism, a profound understanding of the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve the “two maintenances”, unite and lead the party members, cadres and the masses to implement the party’s The theme of “major decision-making and deployment made by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China” is closely related to the actual work, comprehensive and in-depth comparison and inspection, in-depth analysis of party spirit, serious and serious criticism and self-criticism, and clear direction of efforts. Huang Chuping, secretary of the party group and director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

Before the meeting, the party group of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress conducted special research and deployment, carried out in-depth study and discussion, carefully studied and understood the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the work deployment of the Provincial Party Committee, accurately grasped the new tasks and new requirements of the work of the National People’s Congress in the new era, and firmly held the democratic life meeting ideological basis. Listen to opinions extensively, have in-depth heart-to-heart conversations, investigate problems in depth, carefully write comparative inspection materials, and make full preparations for the democratic life meeting.

At the meeting, Huang Chuping conducted a comparative inspection on behalf of the party group, closely followed the theme of the democratic life meeting, combined with the actual situation to find out the problems, analyzed the reasons, and proposed rectification measures. Afterwards, Huang Chuping took the lead in conducting personal comparative inspections, and the team members conducted individual comparative inspections one by one, putting themselves, responsibilities, work, and energy in an attitude of loyalty to the party and responsibility for the cause. Seriously carry out criticism and self-criticism, and achieve the purpose of unifying thinking, enhancing unity, improving deficiencies, and promoting work. The meeting also notified the implementation of rectification measures for the party history study and education special democratic life meeting of the leading group of the party group of the Standing Committee.

Huang Chuping emphasized that it is necessary to comprehensively study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, under the leadership of the Provincial Party Committee, continue to consolidate the achievements of the democratic life meeting, continuously improve the quality and level of the work of the National People’s Congress, and strive to provide a strong legal guarantee for Guangdong’s modernization. First, we must be more firm and consciously strengthen the party’s innovative theoretical arm. Persevere in using Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics to condense the heart and soul, faithfully support the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve “two maintenances”. Second, we must be more firm and consciously uphold the overall leadership of the party. Give full play to the role of the party group in setting the direction, managing the overall situation, and ensuring implementation, strictly implement the system and mechanism of the work of the party leadership congress, and ensure the correct political direction of the work of the people’s congress. Third, we must be more determined and consciously perform our duties around the overall situation of the central government. Keeping in mind the “big country” and the “important affairs of the province”, high-quality planning and promotion of the work of the National People’s Congress will effectively promote the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and the “nine high-level planning and promotion” work arrangements of the provincial party committee. Fourth, we must be more determined to consciously develop the people’s democracy throughout the process. Improve the people’s congress’s democratic public opinion expression platform and carrier, make the work of the people’s congress more grounded, observe the people’s sentiments, gather people’s wisdom, benefit the people’s livelihood, and promote the realization of the people’s yearning for a better life. Fifth, we must be more determined and consciously strengthen the self-construction of the team. Fully implement the main responsibility of strictly governing the party. Take the lead to set an example, be strict with self-discipline, take responsibility strictly, strictly manage the jurisdiction, persevere in the discipline and anti-corruption, and cultivate the good political ecology of the National People’s Congress.

Huang Ningsheng and Ye Zhenqin, deputy secretaries of the party group of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, Zhang Shuofu, Xiao Yafei, Liu Yahong, Lu Yesheng and Xu Hong attended the meeting, and Tan Ling, deputy director of the Standing Committee, attended the meeting.