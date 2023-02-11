According to the unified deployment of the central government and the requirements of the provincial party committee and the municipal party committee, on February 10, the party group of Yongzhou City Government held the 2022 annual democratic life meeting. Conduct comparative inspections and party spirit analysis, seriously carry out criticism and self-criticism, and clarify rectification measures and efforts.

The party secretary of the municipal government and mayor Chen Ailin presided over the meeting and made a concluding speech.

The party group of the municipal government attaches great importance to this democratic life meeting. Before the meeting, carry out in-depth theoretical study by combining intensive study and seminars with individual self-study, extensively solicit opinions from all parties, sincerely conduct heart-to-heart talks, carefully compose comparative inspection materials, deeply investigate and analyze problems, and lay a solid foundation for a good democratic life meeting base.

The meeting notified the implementation of the 2021 municipal government party group party history study and education special democratic life meeting, and the “Mirror Mirror” case to promote reform, purify and repair Yongzhou political ecology special democratic life meeting. Chen Ailin conducted comparative inspections on behalf of the party group of the municipal government, and took the lead in conducting individual comparative inspections. Members of the party group of the municipal government conducted comparative inspections one by one and criticized each other.

In his concluding speech, Chen Ailin pointed out that this democratic life meeting is both serious and lively. Everyone opened their minds, met with each other frankly, conducted criticism and self-criticism openly and honestly, exchanged ideas, examined problems, and achieved “red faces sweating, The effect of “refueling and encouraging” is conducive to enhancing unity, improving work, and fulfilling missions, and is conducive to enhancing cohesion, combat effectiveness, and centripetal force.

Chen Ailin emphasized that it is necessary to do a good job in rectifying the “second half of the article”, to rectify problems with higher standards and stricter requirements, and to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with a higher position, stronger responsibilities, and more practical measures. Promote the high-quality economic and social development of the city, and reflect the effectiveness of rectification with development effectiveness. Improve the “three political forces” and forge political loyalty. Put the party’s political construction in the first place, faithfully defend the “two establishments”, resolutely achieve the “two safeguards”, and always truly love the party, always worry about the party, firmly protect the party, and do everything possible to revitalize the party. Highlight the problem orientation and pay close attention to the implementation of rectification. Establish a rectification list, improve rectification measures, implement rectification responsibilities, clarify the time limit for rectification, and carry out rectification item by item in the spirit of “nailing”. Accelerate high-quality development and realize Yongzhou Butterfly Transformation. Adhere to the development from the south to the sea, insist on the project as the king, insist on the manufacturing industry, and fight the “six development battles” well, so that we will always blow the charge and continue to march rapidly on the new journey of high-quality development. Focus on the current efforts to achieve a good start in the first quarter, lay the foundation for the first half of the year, and build confidence for the whole year. Take the lead in self-revolution and temper the rigorous style. Adhere to the principle that leading cadres must be honest first, take the lead in integrity and self-discipline, set an example, and resolutely hold the bottom line of “cleanness and integrity” in politics. Vigorously carry forward the spirit of “innovating and working hard”, actively create a good environment conducive to starting a business, and go all out to work hard and strive for excellence.