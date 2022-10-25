The Party Group of Zhejiang Provincial Government earnestly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party Wang Hao’s speech

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-10-25 10:04

Wang Hao emphasized at the provincial government party group meeting

Internalize the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

Interpret loyalty and responsibility with practical performance

China Blue News Client Report The provincial government held a party group meeting on the 24th to earnestly study the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Wang Hao, deputy secretary of the provincial party committee and governor of the province, emphasized that in accordance with the deployment of the provincial leading cadre meeting, it is necessary to comprehensively and thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as the primary political task, keep up with the general secretary, forge ahead in a new journey, and faithfully practice it. “Eight-Eight Strategy”, strive to create “important windows”, comprehensively promote high-quality development and construction of common prosperity demonstration areas and provincial modernization first, and interpret loyalty and responsibility with practical results.

Wang Hao pointed out that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a historic milestone, marking the start of a new voyage for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. To study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, it is necessary to achieve “five firm grasps”, internalize it in the heart and externalize it in action, more consciously and resolutely support the “two establishments” and achieve “two maintenance”, and continuously improve Political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution have always been highly consistent with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core in ideology, politics, and actions, and united as “a piece of hard steel” under the banner of the Party, with one heart Think everywhere, work hard, roll up your sleeves and work hard to ensure that the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China takes root and bears fruit in Zhejiang.

Wang Hao emphasized that the provincial government system should quickly rise to learn, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, closely link with reality, and put it into action. We must unswervingly march forward along the path guided by the “Eight-Eight Strategy”, draw a blueprint to the end, hammer one hammer after another, and continue to write a new chapter of faithfully practicing the “Eight-Eight Strategy”. It is necessary to completely, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, vigorously implement the strategy of scientific and technological innovation and the first place to strengthen the province with talents, vigorously promote the construction of major projects and a new round of manufacturing industry’s “Cage for Birds, Phoenix Nirvana”, and accelerate the construction of a strong transportation province. , Ocean strong province, continue to promote high-quality development. We should focus on narrowing the “three major gaps”, read the “Book of Mountains and Seas” in the new era, deepen the reforms of “expanding China” and “improving”, further promoting the sharing of high-quality public services, and accelerating the promotion of common prosperity. It is necessary to comprehensively deepen reform, opening up and innovation, promote digital reform, major reforms for common prosperity, and comprehensively deepen reforms, highlight innovation to win, vigorously promote high-level opening to the outside world, and continuously cultivate new momentum for development. It is necessary to strengthen the self-construction of the provincial government party group, effectively enhance the sense of responsibility that “not being in the forefront is also a risk”, strictly implement the regulations of comprehensive and strict governance of the party, be down-to-earth, work hard, seize the day, overcome difficulties, and be brave When the “pioneering cow” of the new era and new journey, strive to achieve a work style, work standard, and work status that is recognizable in Zhejiang, and constantly open up a new realm of working in the real world, walking in the forefront, and standing at the forefront of the tide. We must go all out to do a good job in the current economic and social development and epidemic prevention and control, and make more contributions to the overall situation of the country with Zhejiang’s “stabilization” and “progress”.