Immediately after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xinhua News Agency issued an article saying that “some leading comrades of the party and the country” voluntarily asked to step down, and praised them for their “high integrity”. Party and state leaders took the initiative to abdicate, and once again described it as “high-spirited and bright”. However, the leaders with “high integrity” are accused of being people other than the “Xi family army”. Political commentator Kaibo believes that the new leadership of the CCP is “a mediocre oligarchy”.

On March 13, the Chinese Communist Party media “Xinhua News Agency” published a long article of more than 7,000 characters, “Assuming the heavy responsibility of the times and creating new great achievements – the documentary of the new leadership of the new state institutions and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.” Decision-making process. The content pointed out that after the conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee conducted a special study on the problems of the new CCP’s state organs and the leaders of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, “deliberating within a certain range and listening to opinions.”

The report further revealed that in addition to the age requirement of “born after January 1, 1955,” the nominees also included “political criteria” such as “political, clean, and image-related standards.” He also specifically pointed out that the so-called “political gate” is “to fully implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and do to “Two Maintenances”.

The article also said, “When planning personnel matters and soliciting opinions, some leading comrades of the party and the country… voluntarily expressed their resignation from leadership positions and let relatively younger comrades come up, showing a broad mind and a high moral integrity.”

In this regard, many comments on the Internet believe that although the Xinhua News Agency article put forward a large number of screening criteria, the result of the re-election was that the “Xijiaban” was fully promoted. “.

Current affairs commentator Yue Shan believes: The CCP has always operated in a black box, and there is no “voluntary withdrawal” at all. It has the final say. This is actually a fierce power struggle.

At the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping joined the new Politburo Standing Committee with four cronies Li Qiang, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi; Jiang sent Zhao Leji and Wang Huning to stay on;

Li Keqiang, who was born on July 1, 1955, Wang Yang, who was born on March 1, 1955, and Hu Chunhua, who was born on April 1, 1963, were all eliminated, and the Tuan faction was completely wiped out, which surprised the outside world.

For Beijing political commentator Kai Bo, the current government is “a mediocre oligarchy”. In an article published in Deutsche Welle, he said: The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in the fall of 2022 and the Two Sessions of the Communist Party of China in the spring of 2023 officially established the arrival of the era of dictatorship in China. The new government of the CCP is like a replica of the Octavian-Augustus system on the eve of BC. After Li Keqiang, Wang Yang, and Hu Chunhua stepped down, the last cooperative-co-governance faction, the Tuanpai, was completely wiped out. A new government team”.

Although this government may be the first to get rid of the contradictions between the North and the South in the South China Sea in the past three decades, the General Office of the State Council and the Central Office of the Communist Party of China are harmoniously unified under the head of state for the first time.

“However, in a brand-new head of state system, such a team is obviously mediocre, and it is difficult to truly deal with China‘s future crises and challenges. Therefore, it is transitional, and may instead exacerbate old crises and continue to create new ones If we look back at the chaos that occurred during the transition period of the government in the past six months, the white paper revolution and social chaos, large-scale panic and economic recession may all be the prelude or preview of the development of the situation in China in the next five years.”

Editor in charge: Lin Li

