The party of the Inter-company Games is lived

Julian Andres Santa

Yesterday at the Parque Consotá facilities in Pereira, the inauguration and presentation of the 40th edition of the Comfamiliar Inter-Company Games took place, which over the years have become a traditional event and a great opportunity so that the members of the different companies in the region can get out of the routine and take advantage of their free time practicing the sport that they are so passionate about and making new friends on stage.

More than 2 thousand athletes

Luis Fernando Acosta, administrative director of Comfamiliar, highlighted the number of participants that they will have on this occasion. “These feats were practically born with the park, we are in version number 40 and the park takes us a year. The participation on this occasion is quite large, we will have about 2,500 athletes in 16 sports disciplines, where we will have two new ones: 3×3 basketball and squash”.

A whole sporting tradition

“We have 80 companies participating. At Comfamiliar Risaralda we are proud to have reached four decades of holding these sports fairs that have benefited more than 55,000 workers. Since the previous year, large investments have been made in the sports venues of Parque Consotá and wetlands so that all of you have moments of entertainment and fun”, added the administrative director of Comfamiliar at the inauguration of the sports fairs.

16 disciplines in action

Soccer

football 7

Men’s and women’s futsal

swing basket

Volleyball

Chess

Athletics

Table tennis

Tennis field

Beach volleyball

cakes

Swimming

3×3 swing basket

Squash

Cycling

Sapo

250 teams participate

Alejandro Sánchez, coordinator of the games, did not hide his joy at the start of this version and also for the significant number of teams in action. “I am really happy to see the great call that we have achieved in these days with the celebration of the 40th version of the Inter-Company Games. From the recreation and sports area we want to show how we can take sport to another level. We have 250 participating teams and that is very significant”.

With the support of the secretariats

Luis Eduardo Duque, Secretary of Sports of Risaralda, was present at the presentation: “I spent a long time participating in the Inter-company Games, as we live these fairs, it is the only opportunity that companies have to articulate, to have a healthy recreation. The Government of Risaralda has four teams participating here, I wish them the best one to win but everyone to enjoy”.

For his part, this was said by Gustavo Rivera, Secretary of Sports of Pereira. “We want to invite you to join us in the next National and Paranational Games, I think this is a very nice opening and we need all of you to find out, gather up, because we will be the face of Colombia and there is no doubt that Risaralda and Pereira will finish the sports venues. We came here to enjoy ourselves and the most important thing is to be able to make friends”.

Dato:

The Intercompany Games will go until September 30.