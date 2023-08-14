The party with which Falcao celebrated his daughter’s birthday

The photo of the newborn daughter of Falcao García and Lorelei Tarón is known

Falcao Garcia and Lorenai Tarón is one of the most notorious couples in the world of show business, and it is that step by step the couple has become one of the most admired by an entire audience that has followed their love story from the beginning. On the afternoon of this July 24, The famous model together with the Colombian soccer player announced the birth of their fifth daughter.

In the official account of the wife of Falcao García, Tarón announced the great news that a new member adds to the big family, also revealed that the name they will give the newborn baby is ‘Heaven’.

Also read: Spotify playlists to interact with Barbie

′′ I love you. You are that little piece of heaven that has come to complete our lives and family. Today you squeezed our fingers for the first time with your little hand and you have captured our hearts forever. We love you forever. Thanks God. We have no words to express our gratitude to you, ”said Lorena Tarón on her official Instagram account.

Immediately comments from other famous stars and some followers came out in the publication, sending good wishes, health and prosperity for the great family of the prominent soccer player.

A new member joins the large family of Falcao García and Lorelei Tarón

“Swoon from love. Love and health for the whole family; Blessings my Lore and family. That new princess; The miracle of life. Thank you for being exemplary and showing the world that it is worth bringing human beings to this earth”, were some of the words that Internet users left on the social network.

It is worth mentioning that the celebrity couple a few weeks ago wanted to celebrate in style the great revelation of the sex of the baby that was on the way. And it was in the middle of a stunning celebration, both celebrities were happy after learning the sex of their fifth child. Undoubtedly, at the party of the soccer player Falcao García and Lorelei Tarón, the celebrities were accompanied by their closest ones.

Besides: Is Alina Lozano pregnant by Jim Velásquez?

Precisely, little Heaven joins the great family of Falcao García and Lorelei Tarón, who already He settles with his children Jedidiah, Annete, Dominique and Desirée.

Undoubtedly the best moment for the couple has arrivedand the family received little Heaven with all their love, who became one of the most important engines in the life of Falcao García as well as for his beautiful wife Lorelei Tarón.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

