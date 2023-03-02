Only by unswervingly adhering to the leadership of the party can Chinese-style modernization have a bright future and prosperity; otherwise, it will deviate from the course, lose its soul, and even make subversive mistakes

Chinese-style modernization is socialist modernization led by the Communist Party of China. The nature, purpose, original mission, beliefs, and policy propositions of the party determine that Chinese-style modernization is socialist modernization, not any other modernization.

At the beginning of the founding of New China, the gap in industrialization reflected the gap in modernization. General Secretary Xi Jinping once mentioned the memory of a generation: “At that time, our country was poor and white, and even the kerosene, matches, and iron nails we used every day were called kerosene, matches, and foreign nails.” As evidenced by the years, from “a car, an airplane, a tank, and a tractor cannot be manufactured” to the establishment of a modern industrial system with a complete range of categories and the most complete in the world, the output of more than 220 industrial products ranks first in the world First; from being devastated and poor, to a GDP of 121 trillion yuan, firmly ranking as the second largest economy in the world… Since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, especially since the reform and opening up, we have spent decades in the past few years in Western developed countries. The century-old industrialization process has created a miracle of rapid economic development and long-term social stability. Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, we have successfully embarked on the path of Chinese-style modernization and achieved unprecedented changes in human history.

The Communist Party of China is the leading force of Chinese-style modernization. At the opening ceremony of the seminar on the study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China for members, alternate members, and major leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels of the Central Committee, General Secretary Xi Jinping made an in-depth explanation of the Party’s role in the Chinese style The leadership position in the modernization drive pointed out that “the party’s leadership is directly related to the fundamental direction, future, destiny, and ultimate success or failure of Chinese-style modernization,” and emphasized that “the party’s leadership determines the fundamental nature of Chinese-style modernization.” Adhering to the leadership of the Communist Party of China is the most distinctive feature and the most prominent advantage of Chinese-style modernization, and it is the highest principle that must be adhered to in advancing Chinese-style modernization. Only by unswervingly adhering to the leadership of the party can Chinese-style modernization have a bright future and prosperity; otherwise, it will deviate from the course, lose its soul, and even make subversive mistakes.

To achieve modernization, there is a question of what path to take, what kind of institutional model and value system to choose. Chinese-style modernization is socialist modernization led by the Communist Party of China. The nature, purpose, original mission, beliefs, beliefs, and policy propositions of the party determine that Chinese-style modernization is socialist modernization, not any other modernization. Unswervingly follow the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics to ensure the smooth advancement of Chinese-style modernization on the right track; continue to open up new realms of Marxism in China and provide scientific guidance for Chinese-style modernization; uphold and improve the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics, Provide a strong institutional guarantee for the steady advancement of Chinese-style modernization; uphold and develop socialist culture with Chinese characteristics, and provide a strong spiritual force for Chinese-style modernization… History has proved and will continue to prove that only the leadership of the Communist Party of China can ensure that Chinese-style modernization continues Advance along the direction of socialism, walk out of the bright road, and win a glorious future.

Realizing the people’s yearning for a better life is the starting point and goal of my country’s socialist modernization drive. Abandoning the old capital-centered modernization and polarized modernization in the West, Chinese-style modernization is based on socialist public ownership of means of production and people-centered modernization, which is to continuously realize, maintain, and develop the fundamental interests of the overwhelming majority of the people. , Unswervingly promote the socialist modernization of common prosperity for all people. Win the battle against poverty and create a human miracle that will shine in the annals of history; build the world‘s largest social security network, and the number of people participating in basic medical insurance will exceed 1.34 billion in 2022; in the ten years of the new era, more than 42 million houses in shantytowns and more than 2,400 dilapidated houses in rural areas will be renovated Ten thousand households; focus on overcoming the outstanding ecological and environmental problems around the common people, and continue to fight the battle to defend the blue sky, clear water, and pure land… In the process of modernization, we always insist on developing for the people, relying on the people, and sharing the fruits of development by the people. The changes in the daily lives of hundreds of millions of people have gathered into a surging wave of Chinese-style modernization. In the socialist modernization led by the Communist Party of China, the people are the logical starting point and the people are the value purpose, which has opened up a new realm of people-centered for the cause of human modernization.

Chinese-style modernization is the only correct way to build a strong country and rejuvenate the nation, and it is a great and arduous undertaking. But it is difficult, so it is great; but it is difficult, it is more glorious. At present, the world‘s major changes unseen in a century are accelerating. my country’s development has entered a period of strategic opportunities, risks and challenges, and uncertain and unpredictable factors are increasing. Various “black swan” and “grey rhino” events may occur at any time, and the risks that need to be dealt with Challenges, prevention and resolution of contradictions are more severe and complex than ever. The more it is at such a time, the more we must be determined not to change the way and the will, neither to follow the closed and rigid old path, nor to take the evil path of changing the banner, and insist on promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way through Chinese-style modernization. Hold the destiny of our country’s development and progress firmly in our own hands. The leadership of the Communist Party of China is the foundation and lifeblood of the party and the country, and it is the interests and destiny of the people of all ethnic groups in the country. As long as we uphold the Party’s overall leadership unwaveringly, resolutely safeguard General Secretary Xi Jinping as the core of the Party Central Committee and the core position of the entire Party, resolutely safeguard the Party Central Committee’s authority and centralized and unified leadership, and implement the Party’s leadership in all fields and fields of socialist modernization. Links, it will certainly be able to ensure the correct direction of my country’s socialist modernization drive, ensure a strong political cohesion of unity and struggle, and develop self-confidence.

When you know the Dongfeng side in a leisurely way, it is always spring when it is full of purples and reds. The land of China in spring is full of vigor and vitality everywhere, and more than 1.4 billion Chinese people are striding forward on the broad road leading to the dream of a modern and powerful country. Looking forward to the future, when a prosperous, strong, democratic, civilized, harmonious and beautiful modern socialist country stands in the east of the world, the great social revolution led by the Chinese people in China will more fully demonstrate its world significance and historical significance, and make greater contributions to human civilization. contribute.

[Responsible editor: Shu Liang]