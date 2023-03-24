The deadline for the publication of the accessibility objectives by the Public Administrations is approaching. Anyone who hasn’t already done so has until 31 March to make public the accessibility objectives for the current year and the state of implementation of the plan for the use of teleworking, as established by Law Decree no. 179/2012 and the Guidelines on the accessibility of IT tools.

The objectives concern the accessibility of websites, apps, and the intranet, services to be activated in the future, computer workstations and documents published on the sites, as well as training the personnel involved in the creation and management of websites/IT services.

The publication of the objectives can be carried out by the Digital Transition Manager through the application “Form AGID”: just enter the access key and indicate the name of the Administration or the IPA code.