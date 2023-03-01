In it Simón Bolívar International Airport of Santa Marta continue the chaos due to the suspension of flights live air so much so that dozens of passengers had to sleep in the air terminal waiting for a solution, which for many has not yet arrived.

He travelers drama who had bought tickets for the Viva airline worsens. lying on the floor -some on cardboard and blankets- users are adrift and uncertain due to the breaches of the company, which in the last few hours announced the Immediate cessation of national and international operations.

Viva Air, Created in 2009, it is facing a serious financial crisis and made the decision to suspend its national and international operations after the authorities rejected its request for integration with Avianca to overcome its financial crisis.



Between the affected hay adults greater and people with severe impairments healthto whom they have apparently given priority.

Germana citizen who was traveling to Calihe stated in an interview with THE REPORTER: “I am at dawn at the airport. We arrived and found out that flights had been cancelled. There is no solution. They want to send us on another plane, but they can’t take us because it’s full. we are one family of 9 people. Three seniors. We hope they send us now.”

for his part john jario, another of those affected, said: “we have been here since yesterday. Our flight was cancelled. We had to wake up here. I have one fracture. I have to get to my city to the EPS to be programmed and operated on. We are going to Medellín and we are a group of 26 people who came for a walk. They sent only one adult person who has oxygen. They passed me to the infirmary and they gave me priority, but we are waiting at the ‘counter’. I think they will send us by Avianca. There are a lot of people from Bogota, Medellín y Cali affected,” he said.



Given the cessation of operations of Viva Air, the Aerocivil assured this Tuesday that the airlines Latam, Avianca y Satin “They offer the alternative transportation on shared routes, according to the availability of seats, at no additional cost.” Meanwhile, the president Gustavo Petro suggested that the state Satin care for affected passengers.

