The Passion of the Christ, directed by Mel Gibson, is a film that premiered in 2004 and since then has been broadcast every Good Friday on different television channels.

The film tells the story of the last days of the life of Jesus Christ and has been hailed by many as a cinematic masterpiece, while others have criticized it for its graphic violence and focus on the suffering of Christ. Here are some interesting facts about this movie:

The movie was shot in Aramaic and Old Latin. Gibson chose to use these historical languages ​​to make the film more authentic and realistic.

The film was financed by Gibson, who invested more than 30 million dollars in making it. Many studios refused to finance the film due to its religious and graphic content.

It may interest you: These are the most common biblical names in Colombia

The Passion of the Christ was a box office success, grossing more than $600 million worldwide. The film became the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time in the United States.

The film was highly controversial due to its graphic violence. Many critics and religious leaders opposed the film, arguing that it was too violent and not an accurate depiction of the life of Christ.

Actor Jim Caviezel, who played Jesus Christ in the film, suffered several injuries during filming, including a whiplash that left scars on his back.

The Passion of the Christ was nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Cinematography, Best Makeup, and Best Original Score.

The film has inspired many viewers to make pilgrimages to the holy places where it was filmed. In particular, the Italian city of Matera, where many scenes in the movie were filmed, has seen a rise in religious tourism since the movie’s release.