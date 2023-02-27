February 24 is the 100-day countdown to the 2023 National College Entrance Examination.

According to Metropolitan Channel, in Zhangjiajie, Hunan, a senior high school student who wears the ribbon of the pacesetter is full of passion in the campus speech, and she speaks forcefully“No one is born weak, no one is destined to be a grass arrow. The campus is really dark at 6 o’clock in the morning, but the score of more than 600 points is really dazzling！”

“It was the right time to ride the horse and raise the whip, and no one asked after ten years of cold windows. Become famous in one fell swoop!”.

In this regard, netizens have lamented: blood burst

Youth without regrets, this kind of passion can only be understood by high school students who have worked hard

Maybe when I look back at an older age, I will feel that I was too excited at the time, but teenagers should have this process

Yes, this is the era of chasing dreams, and also the era of realizing dreams. Spring is here, the water is warm, and it is time to set sail for dreams. Young people should measure the earth with their feet, feel the pulse of the times with their hearts, and gather the spirit of hard work and struggle in their academic and career pursuits.