After three movies and a reboot, Marvel is taking its time to bring the Fantastic Four back to the screen. The film that they have on the way will now be written again with the help of the script writer for Avatar: The Way of Water, the most recent blockbuster by James Cameron. This despite already having its director ready and having begun the casting process for superheroes.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel has hired Josh Friedman to revise the Fantastic Four script, which had previously been written by Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer. The new screenwriter most recently worked on Avatar: The Waterway, but has devoted his entire career to science fiction cinema and has credits on The War of the Worlds and Terminator: Dark Fate.

There are very few details about the plot of the film, which will be directed by Matt Shakman, director of WandaVision – 95%. What has been previously confirmed is that it won’t be an origin story, so by the time the story kicks off the four main characters will already have their abilities. Given that they’re a favorite bunch of Marvel fans, it’s no surprise that the franchise wants to be careful about the story it tells.

The Fantastic Four casting has supposedly been worked on for several months now and all kinds of celebrities have been mentioned in rumors as candidates and favorites for the so-called First Family of Marvel. But the study has been very cautious and several of the interpreters who have appeared in these sayings indicate that they have not had contact with the producer. The most recent was Jodie Comer, who was supposedly an option for the Invisible Woman.

The news comes a day after it was reported that a new screenwriter is also working on the Thunderbolts movie. Which could indicate that Marvel has taken seriously the decline at the box office of AAnt-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, its most recent release that began by breaking the collection record for the films of that character, but ended its passage through theaters with less money than its two predecessors.

The president of the study Kevin Feige himself has said that they are going to rectify the high number of projects that they launch each year in favor of taking care of the quality of each one. This year, for example, despite having more than two dozen productions in development since the beginning of 2022, only three films and two television series are going to be released. It will be necessary to see if they do not end up slowing down the pace of their great saga of the multiverse.

At the moment, Fantastic Four continues to be one of Marvel’s most anticipated films, but also one that will take longer to arrive. Its premiere is scheduled until the beginning of 2025, so it is not possible to believe that official details will be revealed until the end of the year at best. Until then, the franchise will continue in a month with the theatrical debut of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 the first week of May and then with the Secret Invasion series in late June.