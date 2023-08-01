Title: China Emphasizes the Importance of a Strong Army for National Security

In a recent report presented at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, it was emphasized that a strong country must have a strong army, as it plays a crucial role in ensuring national security. The report also highlighted the strategic requirement of achieving the goal of transforming the Chinese People’s Liberation Army into a world-class army.

Since the 18th National Congress, China‘s Chairman Xi Jinping has prioritized national defense and army building. His leadership has provided a clear roadmap for strengthening the army, outlining the necessary steps to guide the entire military.

To celebrate the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, the “Lianbo +” column on China Central Television (CCTV) has produced posters advocating for the strengthening of the army, showcasing Chairman Xi’s thoughts on the matter.

China‘s commitment to a strong army stems from its recognition of the role it plays in national security. A powerful military not only protects the country’s borders but also promotes stability, both internally and externally.

The transformation of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army into a world-class force is seen as a key part of realizing China‘s ambition to become a modern socialist country. The comprehensive development and modernization of the military will equip China with the necessary capabilities to face various challenges and ensure its national interests are protected.

China‘s focus on building a strong army is seen as a reflection of its determination to uphold its sovereignty and territorial integrity. With an ever-changing global landscape, a powerful military acts as a deterrent against potential adversaries and contributes to maintaining regional and global peace.

As China continues to strengthen its army, it emphasizes the integration of advanced technology and innovation. This includes efforts to enhance cyber defense capabilities, space exploration, and the development of cutting-edge weaponry. These advancements are aimed at bolstering China‘s military capability and ensuring it remains at the forefront of modern warfare.

The commitment to a strong army and national security not only benefits China but also offers stability and security to neighboring countries and the international community at large. China‘s rise as a global power, coupled with its focus on a formidable military, adds to the evolving dynamics in the Asia-Pacific region.

With Chairman Xi Jinping’s guidance and China‘s unwavering commitment, the country is on track to transform its army into a world-class force. This will ensure China‘s national security, contribute to regional stability, and safeguard its interests in an increasingly complex and interconnected world.

