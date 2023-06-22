Home » The patrimonial assets of Quibdó
The patrimonial assets of Quibdó

Douglas Cújar Cañadas, architect, researcher and cultural manager, gave the conference “Heritage Assets of Quibdó” this morning, where he presented the development of movable and immovable heritage and urban areas during the history of the city, highlighting the stages of their executions, their makers and the current state of disinterest and abandonment until reaching the limit of their destruction.

The conference was given at the cultural center of the Bank of the Republic of Quibdó.

“We achieved the purpose of coming together: academia, civil society and the State [alcaldía] to continue working on the protection and social appropriation of heritage. The Banco de la República will facilitate and finance a cycle of meetings on the subject of heritage for next year, aimed at teachers, architects, students, cultivators and the public”, said Cújar Cañadas.

