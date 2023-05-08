The patrimonial detriment of Ecopetrol

While the networks, television and newspapers are filled with photos and stupid comments about the primitive way in which the Minister of Mines tries to scandalize the traditional Spanish crown with a pair of tennis shoes and the most frightened pass by about the bourgeois inability of President Petro After putting on a tailcoat, in Colombia neither the control entities nor the contractors that act as congressmen have been able to account for the evident and harmful loss of assets that has been done to the most important company in the country, Ecopetrol.

But the numbers don’t lie. On June 17, 2022, the Friday before choosing Petro, the share was listed in NY at US$13.68. On April 24 of this year, when Roa took possession, it was at US$11.61. Days after the declarations of the president of Ecopetrol fully supporting the criteria of Hildebrando’s anti-extractivist religion that Petro and his minister have been preaching at Stanford or Davos, the share price today barely reaches US$9.00. A drop of that magnitude of almost 40% represents a decrease of billions of dollars in Ecopetrol’s equity.

And as Law 610 of the year 2000 says that patrimonial damage to the state is configured when due to uneconomic, ineffective, inefficient and untimely management there is a loss of capital of a state company, there is not the slightest doubt that the entities of control and Congress are overdue to act.

However, the extenuating circumstances put forward by the devotees of the Hildebrando and Irene sect, repeating that at such a high cost we are going to make Colombia a world example by suppressing the exploration and exploitation of fossil fuels, have prevented those constitutionally in charge of auditing the mistakes of the ruler peek into the sucking whirlpool.

And what is worse, none of those who occupy the seats in the Capitol to demand that the bleeding stop, alleging that all religious beliefs, such as that of Hildebrando and Irene, should be respected.

