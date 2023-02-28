The recognition will be on March 26 at the 39th India Catalina Audiovisual Industry Awards.

The tireless struggle in the art of the actress, cultural manager and social activist, Alejandra Borrero, born in Popayán into a traditional family, has led her through a career of more than 30 years, in which she has been able to discover herself as herself, but also to others. With more than 40 productions in her career, she has carved out a path fighting for what she believes in and doing what she loves.

“When I receive the Víctor Nieto award, I feel the recognition of many years of work. Of sacrifice and love for this art of acting that has been my whole life. And it is also a mixed feeling because they are already giving me prizes for life and work”, The artist expressed with great emotion when asked what she felt when her artistic journey was celebrated, but also her work in the social and cultural field in Colombia.

At school, Alejandra Borrero had Sandro Romero as a theater teacher and it was there where she learned that acting was what she wanted to do in life. In her house there was no one who was an actor or had any relationship with the performing arts, and it even seemed strange to them, but she, without hesitation, immersed herself in this expression and did her first play at the Sacred Heart Institution in Cali , where she was recognized by winning the award for best actress. She was there when she decided to study acting and decades later she continues to choose acting in theater, film and television.

“The University of Valle left me great teachers, like Enrique Buenaventura. They were five years of many learnings. We were like Enrique’s “guinea pig”, since it was the beginning of the School of Acting at the University. That time was full of very interesting and very complex things.”

After finishing his university studies, he began his acting career in the film Beneath The Stars (1986), under the direction of Juan José Vejarano. Her performance in this short film earned her the Best Actress award at the Bogotá Film Festival in 1988. Her first television role was in the soap opera Sugar (1989) with the antagonistic role of Caridad Solaz, in which her friend Carlos Mayolo directed her, joining the list of those who have formed her. “Carlos Mayolo was my mentor and the man who taught me how to act for the camera. With him I learned about cinema, acting and, above all, we created a great friendship”indicates Borrero, when asked about his guides in his acting career.

His start in theater at a professional level was in the play The Crepsydra (1995), but since school she knew that the tables brought out her passion and led her to investigate more and more. That was how Casa E (2008) was born, a cultural center in Bogotá that came to break all the paradigms of how to do cultural management in the country and bring Latin American theater to new learning. 15 years of Casa E Borrero demonstrate the tenacity and perseverance for what Alejandra Borrero loves, who defines her greatest cultural and business project as “The reflection of the need to want to talk about the topics that he wanted to talk about with his own voice. Not even with the petal of a rose has been a social campaign against gender violence that we manage from Casa E and it has taken us through an incredible world. This is the sample of what this trip has been for me.”

To think of Alejandra Borrero is to think of the social and the pedagogical, since each of the paths in her profession have that stamp. his play Food (2016, shows Alejandra creating scenarios in which reconciliation, hope and love for Colombia led her to create what she herself describes as “the icing on the cake” in her career.

“We took a subject as complex as the war in our country, in which there were things that could not be talked about, and we made a gigantic process at the hands of María Victoria Estrada (pedagogue) and León David Cobo (producer, composer and musical director). We chose 20 people who belonged to armed groups among ex-paramilitaries, ex-guerrillas, retired soldiers and victims, creating a painful work, but also healing. We were able to present it at the Ibero-American Theater Festival, at the Teatro Colón with a full house and see people crying and clapping for 10 minutes in a process of non-revictimization, looking for each one of those human beings who are behind a conflict. So I could say that this is the biggest project I’ve ever done because it changed my life. If we could achieve reconciliation in the theater, why not in life?

More than 30 years between the tables, the locations and Casa E Borrero, being the protagonist of novels where she has been called Laura, Ana Belén, Amanda, Diana, María Fernanda, Helena and taking antagonistic roles such as Katherine, Magnolia, Raquel, Lucía, Caridad and many more, have always carried the same passionate, sensitive heart that does not give up despite life’s difficulties, of Alejandra Borrero, the woman who, when faced with challenges, decides not to give up and, being on stage, recharges herself from the most intimate of his being and make us travel in each story told in front of our eyes, as they have been stagger (1992), the curse of paradise (1993), woman-fragranced coffee (1994), the other half of the sun (1997), Breath of life (1999), Bolivar is me (2001), Turning point (2003-2004), I’ll wait for you there (2013), good people (2014), among others; stories as different and unique as her, and that today lead her to the Cartagena Film Festival in its 62nd version and the India Catalina Audiovisual Industry Awards in its 39th version, want to honor her with the Víctor Nieto A Toda una Award Life.