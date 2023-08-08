The Peace Force goes for the Assembly of the Valley

Those of October 29 will be the first elections in which the Peace Force – Roy Barreras’s party – participates and, for obvious reasons, one of the main challenges of the community is to win spaces in the public corporations of Valle del Cauca…

In dialogue with Graffiti, the political scientist Víctor García, who is part of the list of the Peace Force to the Assembly of the Valley -with the number 71-, said that the community is going at least for a seat “with possibility, making a great effort, to reach the two”.

In addition to the candidate, who is recognized for his work as president of the Cali Rotary Club and his business work, on this list there are also other candidates who will add important votes and will be in the fight, such as Mildred Arias and Adriana Lasso, and, in addition, the Mais was added.

“Being a new party, it has greatly facilitated the possibility of presenting ourselves, because we are new candidates in a new party, which does not have the wear and tear of the historical parties, which have great rejection,” said Víctor García about the Peace Force .

“In my case, I have been studying this department for more than 20 years, I come from the private sector, I have a non-political origin and people like that,” added the candidate for the Valle Assembly.

The Historical Pact was shipwrecked: Mountain

The lawyer Elmer Montaña, who was a candidate for mayor of Cali for the Historical Pact, announced that he will vote blank for this position.

The announcement was made by Montaña through a video in which he launched harsh criticism of the Valle del Cauca left.

“The Historic Pact was a flash in the pan, the dream of building a party that would unite the progressive left was shattered, the unity that allowed us to obtain majorities in Congress and that brought Gustavo Petro to the Presidency and France to the Vice Presidency Márquez no longer exists,” said the lawyer.

“The Historical Pact was shipwrecked in a storm of vanity, authoritarianism and corruption. The Congressmen that we elected in Valle del Cauca did not assume leadership and allowed a corrupt clique to illegally choose Danis Rentería as a candidate for Mayor of Cali, counting on the omissive complicity of the majority of the members of the Pact’s national coordinator.” added Elmer Mountain.

That said, Montaña reiterated that he will not support Rentería and announced that he will vote blank and will dedicate himself to working on the campaigns of the candidates of We Are All Colombia, the party that endorsed his candidacy for Mayor of Cali.

Ibarra seeks a seat in the Cali Council

The engineer Víctor Ibarra is part of the list of Radical Change to the Council of Cali.

Ibarra, who occupies number 10 on the list of the community, is close to Senator Carlos Fernando Motoa and although he is recognized for his business work, he has been doing politics for a long time…

The candidate was part of the Conservative Party, in which he worked in various campaigns for the Cali Council, the Valle del Cauca Assembly and the Congress of the Republic.

Víctor Ibarra is 34 years old, is an Industrial Engineer, has a Master’s in Public Management and aspires to a PhD in Government and Public Policy from the Universidad del Valle.

