The celebrity comedy “The Peacock” shows Jürgen Vogel as a good banker. What the film still surprised at the preview in Essen.

Jürgen Vogel has already played many unusual roles, but never one like this. As a solid investment banker with a suit, a side parting and no unmistakable gaps in his teeth, he can now be seen in the comedy “The Peacock”, which was already celebrated by the audience two weeks before the film officially started in the Lichtburg yesterday. Director Lutz Heineking Jr. has filmed the bestselling novel by Isabel Bogdan.

The author has worked as a translator in the past, translating books by Nick Hornby and Jonathan Safran Foer into German. The fact that her debut as a novelist is now coming to the big screen with a real all-star team is a special stroke of luck, says Bogdan: “I was super happy when I read the cast list. And to fill Jürgen Vogel as a banker, you have to come up with that first.”

Annette Frier and David Kross are part of the ensemble of “The Peacock”. Photo: Henning Kaiser / dpa

In fact, Jürgen Vogel has already given contours to inspectors and criminals, now he is part of a comedy that takes place on a country estate in the Scottish Highlands and comes up with a lot of British humor. Director Lutz Heineking Jr. managed to “keep the spirit and humor of the book,” the author says happily. More than 400,000 readers devoured “The Peacock”. Heineking first ordered the book while on vacation, “because the cover was so beautiful”, but then inspired and, according to her own statements, encouraged by one or two glasses of alcohol, wrote to the author that night on Facebook to ask if the film -Book rights are available.













It was them, and thanks to many happy coincidences, the film comes up with a cast that is truly impressive. In addition to Vogel, there are top actors such as Annette Frier, David Kross, Lavinia Wilson, Tom Schilling and Serkan Kaya. He learned his acting skills at Essen’s Folkwang University and was of course present at the preview in Essen’s Lichtburg on Thursday (March 2nd), as was his colleague Svenja Jung, who is known to have been preparing for this film for quite a long time after all, father and stepfather are both bankers, “I recognized a few things”.





Top team: Many well-known actors stood in front of the camera for “The Peacock”. And actor Jürgen Vogel (left) even picks up the guitar. Photo: rental

The film tells of a team-building trip to the Scottish Highlands by stressed-out investment bankers. The meeting is intended to get the troops back on course, the numbers are bad, restructuring is pending. However, the Scottish property has a few surprises in store as a conference venue. And then there’s the peacock who doesn’t think twice about meeting the German financial jugglers. The official cinema release of “The Peacock” is on March 16th.

It’s quite possible that Heineking will stop by in Essen again soon. A new cinema film is already in preparation, the film location will then also be Duisburg, among other things, the filmmaker has already hinted. And where could the premiere take place better than in the Lichtburg.





