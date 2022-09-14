[NTDTV, Beijing time, September 13, 2022]China‘s top traffic actor Li Yifeng, who was detained for “pornography”, rushed to the hot search. Who is the mastermind behind the incident? What is the purpose? Analysis believes that there may be suspicion of diversion.

The Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau announced on the 11th that the 35-year-old actor Li Moumou had been arrested for his involvement in pornography. The mouthpiece of the Communist Party of China, CCTV, directly stated in the report that Li Moumou was Li Yifeng.

Some netizens broke the news earlier that they knew about “this matter” for a long time. Analysis believes that the incident has suddenly rushed into the hot search now, and it seems that there is a suspicion of official hype. This is also the CCP’s usual method to divert people’s attention.

Tang Jingyuan, the host of the independent commentator “Foresight Quick Review”: “The incident of Li Yifeng’s whoring of prostitutes happened at least half a month ago. At that time, when the Internet broke the news, Li Yifeng also appeared on the live broadcast to refute the rumors. Therefore, the entire public opinion will suddenly ferment. It is completely the result of the CCP’s Supreme Procuratorate, CCTV, and other official agencies such as the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau. They simultaneously broke the news. In other words, this is a carefully arranged by the CCP official A peak of public opinion that was deliberately exposed and created.”

Li Yifeng himself and the studio had both issued statements to refute the rumors before, but the statement disappeared immediately.

Tang Jingyuan, the host of the independent commentator “Foresight Quick Review”: “The main reason why they do this is that the government hopes to use the hype of Li Yifeng’s sex scandal to divert the focus of public opinion on a series of major adverse events at home and abroad. The most important thing it involves is the Russian-Ukrainian war. In the Russian-Ukrainian war, Russia has now experienced a large-scale defeat, which not only affected Putin’s power base, but also seriously affected Xi Jinping’s alliance with Russia. Anti-US foreign policy, it may cause a kind of pressure and variable to Xi Jinping’s re-election at the 20th National Congress.”

Tang Jingyuan believes that behind the hype of the Li Yifeng incident may also involve factional struggle within the CCP.

Tang Jingyuan, the host of the independent commentator’s “Foresight Quick Review”: “On the other hand, the Institute of History of the Academy of Social Sciences, which has been familiar with politics, has recently thrown out some heavy-weight propositions. , that is, the theories of “class struggle”, “closed country”, and “Boxer” reversal of these theories, etc., then it has aroused the people in mainland China whether the CCP should go back to the road of the Cultural Revolution. Panic, and this panicked atmosphere of public opinion will help the anti-Xi forces create resistance to Xi Jinping, so the official use of this celebrity sex scandal to downplay and divert these sensitive topics, which has become a rigid need (There must be something). So from this point of view, Li Yifeng is just a chess piece favored by the official, a victim who was thrown out easily for the interests of the party.”

Li Yifeng, 35 years old this year, made his debut in the talent show in 2007, and became a first-line male star in the costume drama “Gu Jian Qi Tan” in 2014. In March 2018, he starred in the spy film “Secret and Great” starring Gu Yaodong, a CCP spy. In January 2021, he served as the “image ambassador” in the promotional video of the Ministry of State Security of the People’s Republic of China. In July of the same year, he played Mao Zedong, the former leader of the Communist Party of China, in the film “Revolutionaries”, a tribute to the centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

New Tang Dynasty Television reporter Han Fei interviewed and reported

