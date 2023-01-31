Home News The ‘Pearl of America’ registers light winds
Through exclusive images that the newspaper THE INFORMERit was possible to appreciate today’s sunrise, focused on the majestic Sierra Nevadaand blurred the unique landscape, managing to delight locals and visitors.


According to Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies -Ideam-, the Bastide cityreaches this Tuesday, January 31, a temperature of 28 °C, with a probability of rainfall from 0% to 70% humidity and winds at 31 km/h.

