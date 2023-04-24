The Pearl River Water Conservancy Committee held an education deployment meeting on the theme of studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics

Recently, the Pearl River Water Conservancy Committee held a meeting to study and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics. According to the relevant work requirements of the Commission, arrange and deploy the theme education work of the Pearl River Water Conservancy Commission. Wang Baoen, secretary of the party group and director of the committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Chen Wei, the leader of the Fifth Tour Steering Group of Thematic Education of the Ministry of Water Resources, attended the meeting to guide and give a speech. The deputy leader An Peng and all members of the steering group attended the meeting. Su Xun, Xu Jiashi, Li Chunxian and Yang Liping, members of the party group of the committee, attended the meeting. Members of the Second Inspection Team of the Party Group of the Ministry of Water Resources attended the meeting.

Wang Baoen pointed out that the in-depth study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics is another strategic decision made by the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core. The major deployment of the new great project of party building in the new era is of great significance for unifying the thinking of the whole party, solving prominent problems within the party, and promoting the development of the cause of the party and the country. The whole committee must have a deep understanding of the great political, theoretical and practical significance of carrying out thematic education, and actively participate in thematic education with a high degree of political consciousness, full of political enthusiasm, and serious political attitude to ensure that it achieves practical results.

Wang Baoen emphasized that it is necessary to deeply understand that carrying out thematic education is an urgent need to unswervingly and sincerely support the “two establishments” and faithfully practice the “two maintenances”. The urgent need is the urgent need to further promote the high-quality development of water conservancy and serve Chinese-style modernization, and it is the urgent need to further promote comprehensive and strict party governance and consolidate and develop a good political ecology. Party members and cadres of the whole committee must insist on arming their minds with Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era and building a solid foundation, so as to provide strong political guidance and political guarantee for the new journey and the new era of meritorious service.

Wang Baoen requested that we fully and accurately grasp the general requirements of this theme education of “learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new achievements”, insist on the integration of learning, thinking, and practice, and the unity of knowledge, faith, and action, and transform Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era into a firm The powerful force of ideals, tempering party spirit, guiding practice, and promoting work enables the entire committee to maintain a unified thinking, firm will, coordinated actions, and strong combat effectiveness. Real results have been achieved in positive wind and learning to promote work. It is necessary to strengthen theoretical study, promote investigation and research, promote high-quality development of water conservancy, do a good job in inspection and rectification, adhere to the establishment of rules and regulations for organic integration, and promote them in an integrated way. , Unify the broken and the established, so that the theme education will continue to promote the high-quality development of the Pearl River Water Conservancy and achieve new results.

Wang Baoen requested that the organization and leadership should be strengthened with a strong sense of political responsibility and mission, fully promoted, carefully deployed, and the theme education planned, organized, and implemented well to ensure the successful completion of the theme education tasks. Party organizations at all levels of the committee must carry out theme education as the primary political task at present and in the future, tighten leadership responsibilities, strengthen supervision and guidance, strengthen overall coordination, and strive to achieve practical results. They must strictly implement the theme education implementation plan of the Pearl River Water Conservancy Committee Requirements, advance in an orderly manner, arrange carefully, and do a good job in all tasks of theme education. The theme education tour steering group of the Pearl River Water Conservancy Committee must strictly supervise and guide, strengthen communication and exchange opinions in a timely manner, strengthen classified guidance and precise policy implementation according to the characteristics of the guided units, and promote the solid development of theme education. Party members and cadres should improve their political positions, improve their work style, and transform their renewed enthusiasm for learning and work into a strong motivation to overcome difficulties and start a business.

In his speech, Chen Wei pointed out that it is necessary to improve the political position and implement it, deeply understand the great political significance, theoretical significance and practical significance of carrying out thematic education, and effectively unify thoughts and actions with the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee , Actively participate in thematic education to ensure effective results. It is necessary to grasp the general requirements and implement them closely, closely combine the implementation of the general requirements with the implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, closely integrate with the in-depth implementation of the “14th Five-Year Plan” plan, and do a good job in the work of the Pearl River Water Conservancy Center. It is closely combined with the promotion of inspection and rectification work, and closely focuses on fulfilling the duties and tasks of the Pearl River Water Conservancy Committee, learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new achievements, so as to provide a powerful source for promoting the high-quality development of water conservancy in the new stage Mental power. It is necessary to focus on the implementation of fundamental tasks, guide and solve the major problems that need to be solved in the reform and development of water conservancy, the most direct and practical water-related problems that the people are most concerned about, and the urgent problems facing party building. Strive to create achievements that can stand the test of practice, people and history in the direction of security and major projects in the Pearl River Basin. It is necessary to focus on the implementation of specific goals, and focus on solving the outstanding problems in the six aspects of “theoretical study, political quality, ability and ability, responsibility, work style, integrity and self-discipline”. It is necessary to implement the key measures, insist on using the system concept, highlight the key points, grasp the key points, make overall plans and make overall progress, and strive to do every job solidly and in place.

Leading cadres at or above the deputy division level of the committee, members of the leadership team of each unit under the committee, and comrades in charge of the party affairs department attended the meeting.