Given the increase in criminal statistics, the latent rise in the perception of insecurity, and the prison crisis, the justice reform recently proposed by the National Government does not sympathize with the Colombian reality, promoting reforms that are nothing more than water wipes lukewarm in the face of real fundamental problems that respond to a structural failure of criminal policy, and in parallel to deeper aspects that define us as a society. I am referring to cultural, upbringing and educational terms that, without a doubt, have been in decline in recent years in the country.

But what are those points that have generated so much controversy in the country?

Without a doubt, the elimination of crimes turns out to be one of the most delicate approaches, especially in a country that has been characterized by a populist tendency in criminal policy, where it has been understood that the greater the penalties, the greater the reduction in crime.

What about incest?

Talking about incest in Colombia is a complete taboo and even more so if it is said that this, which is currently a crime, is going to be eliminated. Minister Osuna assures that, if this is a consensual act between two adult relatives, no matter how reprehensible it may be, they would not have to face any legal consequences, but let us not tell lies, the reality of our country is completely heartbreaking and more so in the areas rural areas where this type of incestuous relationship occurs from an early age and then transcends time.

According to Legal Medicine, more than 36,000 cases of girls and boys under 14 years of age who were abused precisely by family members have recently been registered, their main perpetrators being relatives such as; grandparents, uncles, parents, cousins ​​and even brothers.

Now, we are facing a crime against the family, which punishes any sexual act or carnal access between ascendants, descendants, adopters and siblings, conduct that goes beyond the debate of whether or not there is consensus, its true background lies in what Does its decriminalization have an impact on reducing overcrowding? When in the statistics of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation for the year 2010 it was where the most figures were registered, and these complaints did not exceed 85 cases, going to 40 cases in 2021, by 2022 of 43 cases, and they are currently in force 4 cases, then their elimination does not take pity on the social rejection that it means and does not solve the overcrowding in prisons either.

In addition, its elimination would undoubtedly lead to the elimination of its aggravating factors, and thereby increase the risk factors related to intra-family sexual abuse.

Would “religious freedom” be in suspense?

It is worrying that this reform contemplated by the National Government proposes to eliminate crimes considered “against religious sentiment.” So now, violating religious freedom or disrespecting corpses will no longer be a crime?

Undoubtedly, this modification would threaten religious freedom in a country that ranks 22nd in religious persecution in the world. According to the NGO Open Doors, in recent years Colombia has risen eight places on the World List of Religious Persecution, due to the increase in violence and intolerance exercised by criminal gangs that target Christians.

The National Government considers that there are so few complaints received for violation of religious freedom, and the disturbance of ceremonies that their attention must be addressed through a police process, an appreciation that will open a door for the commission of vandalism or immoral acts in against parishes, and even the deceased who directly transgress our rights as believers, ignoring a universal legal principle that says “your right ends where my right begins, and my right ends where that of others begins.”

On the other hand, in rural areas of our country, armed groups use sexual violence as a weapon of war and terror, considering that churches and Christians are a threat to their power. Likewise, many peasants face extortion to finance local armed groups. Christian men who are religious leaders threaten, extort, beat, or even kill them.

But, believe it or not, this religious persecution occurs in all spheres, within indigenous communities Christian women engaged in marriage to non-Christian men or men of other beliefs, in a deliberate attempt to suppress their faith, can be attacked, abandoned , separated from their children, threatened, rejected or expelled from their territories.

Will parents ignore their children?

The elimination of the crime of lack of food andwould mean a total inconvenience, According to the minister, it is not worth having these characters in prison for this type of crime, but what would be the impact for minors and their responsible mothers or fathers? Would those who fail to comply really respond financially with only fines? we’ll see…

In a country like Colombia, where food complaints represent a daily occurrence for prosecutors and judges, there is no doubt that the decriminalization of this conduct would set up a decongestion, since only in the year 2020, a totally atypical year due to the pandemic generated by the COVID-19, the public statistics of the Prosecutor’s Office recorded the receipt of more than 29,355 criminal news,

But at what cost? Not paying child support, which is a legal obligation to assist subjects of special protection, unhesitatingly configures a form of intra-family economic violence, a very serious circumstance since its consequences not only reach the person who assumes the expense of food, educational, health, and other opportunities that the minor can access, directly attacking the nucleus of society: the family.

Now, although there are other extrajudicial actions, they are based on the assumption that the omitting parent has a minimum economic solvency, a circumstance that does not occur in a high percentage, especially when we are faced with a culture where until then the person does not have a notification of a complaint against you does not fulfill your obligation to attend.

Release that would revictimize an already ostensibly vulnerable population, and lukewarm measures such as prohibiting leaving the country or preventing the issuance of a driver’s license do not unleash the problem.

Although it is an issue that can be agreed, either through a conciliation between the parents or in a judicial process after the couple’s divorce. It is good to emphasize that the alimony quota is a legal obligation, which is why until now in the country some mechanisms and procedures have been established to safeguard the rights of children and adolescents, including a prison sentence that goes from 16 up to 54 months in prison, as well as a fine of between 13.33 and 30 current legal monthly minimum wages.

However, according to the minister, it is not worth having these characters in prison for this type of crime, but what would be the impact for minors and their mothers? Would those who fail to comply really respond financially with only fines? we’ll see…

Despite the fact that Minister Osuna assures that this part of the reform has nothing to do with reducing overcrowding in prisons, since the number of inmates for this crime is very low, the main objective will be to establish a border between criminal law and behaviors that are repudiated but are not crimes.

Inmates on the street to work

Talking about inmates being able to go out to work during the day and sleep at night in prison and having leave on weekends does not seem very encouraging for many citizens, since the resocialization processes in the country have been an absolute failure. According to INPEC figures, of 22,764 people arrested, 15,934 reoffended their crimes.

I believe that before contemplating including these measures in the reform, it would be very interesting to encourage the creation and implementation of prison work centers before promoting the proposal to remove inmates from prisons. It is about promoting, through tax incentives or others, that different companies and factories transfer one of their centers or branches to prisons in order to take advantage of such labor, contribute to a true resocialization that does not promote impunity and produce different products and services for the benefit of the community.

We would remain addressing many other points of heated debate to solve the eternal judicial problem in the country, however I leave other concerns around other transcendental points that as citizens we have to review with a magnifying glass as the modification of the maximum prison sentence, which will no longer be 60 years but 40, annul the figure of flagrante delicto, making criminals caught red-handed have the same benefits of reduced sentence for acceptance of charges.

Undoubtedly, Colombia urgently needs a justice reform that manages to bring street criminals, but also white-collar criminals, without giving room for impunity. Basically we are talking about adding efforts and resources in education and effective resocialization at all stages.