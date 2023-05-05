The peculiarities of the manta ray

DIARIO DEL HUILA, ENVIRONMENT

Surely while you were studying marine fauna you came across a strange creature, different in shape and lifestyle from other aquatic animals. And it is that the manta ray is one of the most incredible and long-lived fish that we can find, and that, surely, we do not know much about its species.

There are many myths surrounding these fascinating creatures, and whether you think they are fearsome poisonous killers or adorable marine companions, here are some fun facts you probably didn’t know.

Fun facts

First things first, its scientific name is Mobulo birostris, it is a species of elasmobranch of the order Myliobatiformes. It is found within one of the largest cartilaginous fish in the world, reaching up to 7 meters wide. For many scientists, they are considered the ocean’s filters, since they are responsible for eating small bacteria and microorganisms to survive.

Now yes, without further ado, here are 7 curious facts about manta rays.

1 – They have no teeth

Well, it’s not like they’re completely toothless. But the upper part of his jaw is toothless. And at the bottom they have several rows of small fangs with which they filter the water to get food.

2 – Your skin is rough and sticky

Although it may seem contradictory, the skin of the manta ray is rough to the touch due to conical dermal denticles, which resemble the structures of teeth. But at the same time it is sticky, they have a thin layer of gel that protects them from infection.

3 – Each manta ray is unique in the world

The color of their skin is very varied in each individual and they have unique patterns that could be classified as their own fingerprint.

4 – They tend to stay alone

Manta rays are known to roam the ocean slowly and solitarily. They seldom pack together, only in large migrations or when they are in their mating season.

5 – They live many years

They can live up to 50 years, reach sexual maturity at 6 or 8 years and from there they will have at least one litter of pups per year.

6 – They have the largest brain of all fish

The manta ray is considered a vertebrate animal, since it has a dorsal spine that runs through its body. It is for this reason that it is considered a fish and its brain has a much higher proportion than the rest of the species.

7 – Do manta rays sleep?

Scientists have not yet discovered whether manta rays enter a sleep state similar to other animals. They are always on the move and awake, some theories suggest that certain brain functions are turned off during sleep, but their alertness is still maintained.

Much remains to be discovered about these magnificent creatures. Its history on earth dates back millions of years, but today it is in a state of conservation due to uncontrolled hunting due to human activity. Let us continue to value and protect nature so that it reveals its most valuable mysteries to us.