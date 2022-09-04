The 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (“Service Fair”) will open on August 31. The reporter learned from the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism that the Beijing Overseas Cultural Exchange Center will bring the “Big Opera to Beijing – Peking Opera Culture” this year. The “Travel Special Exhibition” re-appeared, leading the audience to appreciate the beauty of Peking Opera in various forms inside and outside the venue, and launched a number of contemporary transformation achievements of Peking Opera relics, such as Peking Opera Cultural Tour, The Beauty of Shougang Riding, and Peking Opera-themed Wisdom Map.

Six major sectors of traditional Peking Opera play a new fashion

This year, “See Beijing with a Great Drama – Special Exhibition of Peking Opera Cultural Journey” (referred to as “Special Exhibition”) once again appeared in the cultural and tourism section of this year’s service trade fair. Interactive sense, using technology and fashion to create a new way of displaying Peking Opera. The main structure of the exhibition area adopts the traditional craftsmanship of tenon and mortise and bucket arch, and cleverly integrates modern technology to create a brand-new visual, audible, interactive and playable interactive experiential “Peking Opera Culture” theme exhibition.

The entrance of the exhibition area introduces a huge variety of screens, with “Thirteen Wonders of Tongguang” as the main visual. On the basis of last year, a large number of precious Peking Opera historical materials and contemporary opera texts covering the theme of “Mei Lanfang Three Gus Shougang” have been newly sorted out. Create and design works and present them in front of the audience in a digital form. By touching the large screen, click on the historical materials of Peking Opera that interest you, bringing a viewing experience with great visual impact.

In the digital interactive scene area, Mei Qiaoling from “Thirteen Wonders of the Same Light” is selected as the main image for artistic design, combining the art of Peking Opera with the style of Pop Art, and creating a panoramic and open digital art space through the visual elements of Peking Opera. You can take pictures and punch cards in this area to experience the immersive experience of modern technology and traditional art.

The Peking Opera Intangible Cultural Heritage Workshop showcases Peking Opera-related intangible cultural heritage items. Sun Ying, a representative inheritor of the national intangible cultural heritage project’s costume and costume production skills, will be invited to display Peking Opera costumes, helmets and other physical objects. A Beijing embroidery site will also be set up. Intangible experience.

This year, the dynamic shooting area of ​​Peking Opera will build an immersive flower sea scene in a new form. The audience can get closer to the flower sea. The combination of digital projection, digital imaging technology and elements of Peking Opera masks forms a visual interactive installation, bringing an innovative sense of experience to the audience. In addition, the cultural and creative station will also launch a series of cultural and creative products inspired by “Thirteen Wonders of Tongguang” for the first time, and promote the Peking Opera cultural tour project to the audience.

A tribute to the classic Shougang Park will be staged “Drunken Concubine”

According to reports, on the morning of September 2, the event “Peking Opera Cultural Tour · Beauty of Shougang Riding” will be held. The event selected several representative landmarks in Shougang Park, such as Xiuchi, No. 3 Blast Furnace, and Shougang Ski Jumping Platform, for riding experience. Check in the cultural landmark buildings of the park by cycling, listen to the century-old party history of Shougang, feel the industrial history of Shougang collide with the passion of the Olympic Games, look back on the footprints of Mr. Mei Lanfang’s “three visits to Shougang”, and advocate green travel, Low carbon and environmentally friendly lifestyle.

This ride invites the leading actor of Beijing Peking Opera Theatre and the famous Mei school Hu Wenge to participate in the whole process, and reproduces the Mei school classic “Drunken Concubine” in the third blast furnace of Shougang Park, breaking the boundaries of time and space, and paying tribute to Mr. Mei Lanfang with art in Shougang Park.

The reporter learned that the “Smart Map of Peking Opera Cultural Journey” will also be launched at the special exhibition site on the same day. Beijing Overseas Cultural Exchange Center has sorted out more than 100 landmarks in Beijing, such as ancient Peking opera buildings, former residences of celebrities, guild halls, performance venues, and delicacies, and unearthed many little-known Peking opera stories. It is an important place to witness the development and inheritance of Peking Opera.

As the first online travel map with the theme of “Peking Opera”, 42 locations will be launched this time, covering the six elements of food, accommodation, transportation, travel, entertainment, and shopping, bringing tourists and citizens more convenient and flexible. The general tourists and citizens can click on the icon on the mobile terminal to understand the detailed information of each point, such as graphics, text, audio and video, and the map can realize convenient functions such as VR panoramic viewing and one-click navigation. By creating an intelligent online service platform for cultural tourism public service information inquiry with the theme of “Peking Opera”, the integrated experience of “cultural +” smart tourism is realized.