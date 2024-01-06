The Pentagon revealed that the US Secretary of Defense has been hospitalized since January 1 due to medical complications

U.S. Secretary of Defense Hospitalized Since January 1 Due to Medical Complications

The Secretary of Defense of the United States, Lloyd Austin, has been hospitalized since January 1 due to complications that arose after a minor medical procedure, as reported this Friday by Air Force Major General Pat Ryder, press secretary of the Pentagon.

Ryder noted that it is still unclear when Austin will be discharged, but he assured that the secretary is “recovering well and hopes to fully resume his activities today.”

The lack of initial disclosure about Austin’s hospitalization has sparked controversy, as it goes against standard practice with other senior U.S. and Cabinet officials, including the president.

The Pentagon Press Association sent a letter of protest expressing concern about the lack of transparency in communication about the secretary’s health.

Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder explained that due to medical and privacy issues, the department decided not to publicize the US official’s absence or provide more details about his health status.

“The public has the right to know when members of the US Cabinet are hospitalized, under anesthesia, or when duties are delegated to them as a result of any medical procedure,” the Pentagon Press Association stated in his missive.

At all times, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks was prepared to act on Austin’s behalf and exercise her powers if necessary, Ryder said in a statement.

The defense secretary’s hospitalization comes as tensions rise in the Middle East as a result of the war between Israel and Hamas, with Iranian-backed forces in Yemen attacking sea lanes while others in Iraq and Syria are attacking US troops with rockets and drones.

A senior defense official declined to say what procedure Austin underwent or what the subsequent complication had been.

Austin, 70, is immediately behind President Joe Biden in the US military’s chain of command and plays a central role in the many military challenges in which the US is involved around the world.

