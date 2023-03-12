Nanfang Daily (Reporter/Qi Lei, Zhang Jun, Wang Xiangbo, Li Xin, Gao Xiaoping) “The people have a backbone, and the country has a leader!” In the past few days, news that Xi Jinping was unanimously elected President of the People’s Republic of China and Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the People’s Republic of China It aroused enthusiastic responses from Guangdong representatives and cadres from all walks of life. Everyone said that this fully reflects the common aspiration of the whole party, the army and the people of all ethnic groups in the country, and will surely gather the majestic power of the Chinese nation to win greater victories and glory in the new era and new journey. We must unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, actively participate in the practice of Guangdong’s Chinese-style modernization, and make new and greater contributions to Guangdong’s leading the country and creating new brilliance!

“The general secretary was unanimously elected as the president of the country and the chairman of the Central Military Commission, which fully reflects the support of the people from the heart.” Wei Qinglan, deputy to the National People’s Congress and operator of Zhonghe Hydropower Station in Xiaosanjiang Town, Lianshan Zhuang and Yao Autonomous County, Qingyuan City, said excitedly. “In recent years, the general secretary and the Party Central Committee have attached great importance to the work of ‘three rural areas’. The country has introduced many policies and measures to strengthen agriculture, benefit farmers and rich farmers. An important discourse on agricultural work, strive to draw a new picture of the overall revitalization of the countryside, and stride forward towards the goal of common prosperity!” Wei Qinglan said.

“This is a high degree of unity of the will of the party, the will of the people, and the will of the country!” said Xu Ling, member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and vice president of Guangdong Technical Normal University. feelings for the people. “The team of skilled workers is an important force supporting China‘s manufacturing and China‘s creation.” She said that in the future performance of duties, she will always keep in mind the general secretary’s entrustment, insist on performing duties for the country and the people, and focus on vocational education and economic and social development. Further adaptation, the construction of high-quality vocational teaching staff, the implementation of the newly revised vocational education law, and the standardized development of laborers in new employment forms under the digital economy, etc., continue to carry out solid research and put forward more constructive proposals to provide support for my country’s vocational education. Contribute to high-quality career development.

“The next step is to put the words first, work on the ground, fully carry forward the spirit of struggle, and face difficulties without fear.” Dong Mingzhu, deputy to the National People’s Congress and chairman and president of Zhuhai Gree Electric Appliances Co., Ltd., said excitedly. Under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, tomorrow’s China will be even better!

In December 2012, when General Secretary Xi Jinping inspected the Guangdong Industrial Design City in Shunde District, Foshan City, he sent an affectionate message: “I hope to see 8,000 designers when I come next time.” Xiang Yu said that the general secretary’s earnest entrustment and scientific guidance have always encouraged everyone to work hard to build a design city. He will continue to follow the instructions of the general secretary and strive to build Guangdong Industrial Design City into an important gathering place for global innovation resources, and effectively improve manufacturing. The independent innovation capability of the industry will help my country move from a manufacturing power to a manufacturing power.