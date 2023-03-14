On Tuesday’s Mother Language Day, the community surrounding the Metsküla elementary school in Pärnu county turned to the political parties holding coalition talks, the government and the president with a proposal to take viable rural schools under state protection.

On Tuesday, the Metsküla Culture Association, the Board of Trustees of Metsküla Primary School and the community of the southern shore of Matsalu Bay published an appeal with a proposal to protect viable rural schools, which have been threatened with closure on unequal grounds due to the funding and management model of the education sector. According to the community, this would avoid irreversible damage to rural life, as shown by the consequences of Finland’s school network reform.

The community’s proposal is to develop a national funding model that would support the preservation of schools in sparsely populated municipalities, since the school is an important prerequisite for the development of the region. “Humanly, we understand the financial problems of municipalities, but with short-term solutions, thoughtless closures and breaking up communities, the municipality’s situation will be damaged even more in the long run. With the closure of a rural school that offers high-quality education, even more taxpayers will move away from the countryside, which once again increases the need to shrink the budget,” commented Püü Polma, representative of the Metsküla Cultural Association, on the situation.

In the appeal, attention is also drawn to the fact that, based on a study analyzing the education reform in Finland, the closing of schools does not provide the expected financial savings – the statistical analysis carried out by the northern neighbors shows the outflow of residents following the closing of schools, the deterioration of the labor market, and the fact that the financial situation of municipalities in a poor state does not improve from the closing of schools.

The community believes that decisions to close rural schools should be thoroughly analyzed. Alternatives must be considered, as well as the long-term impact of closure on the quality of education and community vitality. In the appeal, attention is also drawn to the fact that the Ministry of Education does not supervise the processes of closing schools, and the administrative decisions of the educational network are left to the shoulders of local governments, which are influenced by political winds. In the eyes of the community, this endangers both the quality and availability of education and only accelerates marginalization.

Metsküla elementary school is a vibrant village school located in Lääneranna municipality in Pärnu County, which stands out both for its high academic results and the vibrant community surrounding the school. The number of students at the school is in a clear growth trend. The agenda of the March 24 meeting of the Lääneranna municipal council includes a bill that, among other things, provides for the closure of Metsküla elementary school.