Maria Clara Ospina

The people spoke, the real people, not the one constrained by the unions that control their actions, or the bureaucrat who depends for his subsistence on the salary he receives from the state and is watched over by other bureaucrats, or that of the hooded “front line” ”, well paid and indoctrinated to shout obscenities, burn policemen, throw stones, break windows, destroy buses, block traffic and terrorize the civilian population.

The people that filled the squares and streets of the country, on June 20, were not the people with whom Gustavo Petro threatens so much, with which he tries to scare anyone who opposes his delusional reforms and mandates; that people poisoned or confused by their class hatred and rancor.

The people who demonstrated were the common people, of all races and regions, of all ages and strata, those who work and let work and do not intend to live on caps, who are not paid to go out and express their discontent, the one who does not go out to insult or destroy their cities or their towns, the one who does not hide behind a hood.

The people who demonstrated are the free people, the democrats, the respectful of the institutions, the rule of law, the separation of powers. These were not demonstrations run by political parties; They were manifestations of a sovereign people that understands that power belongs to them and is not willing to accept more excesses from their ruler.

The majority of Colombians are fed up with the arrogance and corruption that pervades this government, which does not listen to its people and wants to destroy what has been achieved with so much effort. Worse still, that he intends to divide the country between rich and poor, white, Indian and black, that he wants to pit the young against the old and destroy the middle class.

Petro, with his outdated communist discourse, tries to pigeonhole us in cells predetermined by the color of our skin, the origin of our name, or what we have in our pockets.

The March of the Majorities proved to be above all that: “The Majority”, and it did so, as it should be, with great discipline and patriotism. There was not a single injury, nothing was destroyed, there was true “total peace” in these demonstrations. Long live thinking Colombia!

Unfortunately, the obtuse mind that governs Petro will not allow him to accept what is proposed in the Colombian squares: that the government open a compass of sincere dialogue; that reforms be deliberated seriously and intelligently to achieve a consensus that brings improvements to the lives of all citizens; more access to health, creation of more jobs, improvements on all fronts, how it should be.

Petro, with his usual arrogance, trilled his ignorance of the marches. Liar, as always, he declared them “weak”. He knows well that there is always something left of a repeated lie. Let us remember the first sentence of “The Useless Knowledge” by Jean-François Revel: “The first of all the forces that governs the world is the lie”. Especially today, in the post-truth era.

Better that Petro listen to the people because, as things are, his government is on the verge of imploding and sinking, due to excessive arrogance, corruption and lies, as happened to the Titan submarine.

