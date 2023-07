In July, TÜRK-İŞ announced the hunger limit of a family of four as 11 thousand 658 TL and the poverty line as 37 thousand 974 TL. According to the calculation of TÜRK-İŞ, monthly food inflation was 12.38 percent in July. “WE CAN’T ENOUGH, MONEY IS NOT ENOUGH” Citizens who came to the neighborhood market in Eskişehir to shop complained about the high prices. Explaining that she cut back on shopping due to the expensiveness, Arife Çelik said, “I just came. […]

