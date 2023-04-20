On the afternoon of April 19, the People’s Government of Gongjing District, Zigong City held a clean government work conference. Fang Mao, deputy secretary of the district party committee and district chief, emphasized at the meeting that it is necessary to adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, comprehensively study and implement the party The spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, thoroughly implement the second plenary session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the first clean government work conference of the State Council, the second plenary session of the 12th Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection, the first clean government work conference of the provincial government, and the third session of the 13th Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection The spirit of the plenary session and the municipal government’s clean government work conference earnestly implemented the deployment requirements of the third plenary session of the 12th District Commission for Discipline Inspection, unswervingly and deeply promoted the construction of a clean and honest government in the government system, and started a good start for promoting high-quality development and comprehensively building socialist modernization Haobu provides a strong guarantee.

Fang Mao pointed out that since last year, under the strong leadership of the District Party Committee and the strong supervision of the District Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision, the government system of the whole district has further promoted the construction of a clean and honest government and a clean government. The political ecology has continued to improve, but the situation is still severe and the tasks are still arduous . We must always remain sober and firm, resolutely unify our thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and the provinces and cities, fully implement the work arrangements of the district committee, continuously improve the government’s credibility, execution, and combat effectiveness, and create a clean and upright business environment for officers Continue to work hard in other aspects, and earnestly ensure that cadres are clean, the government is clean, and politics is clear, so as to escort high-quality development.

Fang Mao emphasized that the government system of the whole district should take more powerful measures to expand the effectiveness of the party’s work style and clean government construction, persevere in correcting the “four winds” to establish new ones, vigorously investigate and study, continuously improve the implementation of the implementation work, and solve the problems of the masses with heart and soul. , Enterprises are anxious and anxious about problems. It is necessary to prevent risks of integrity in key areas, establish and improve systems and mechanisms, strengthen the management of the use of financial funds, strengthen the supervision of the entire process of project decision-making, approval and implementation, and continue to solve prominent problems that infringe on the interests of the masses. It is necessary to continue to optimize the business environment, deepen the reform of “decentralization, management and service”, continuously improve the level of government services, create a standardized and orderly market environment, and better serve market players. It is necessary to strengthen political construction, shoulder the main responsibility, abide by the true nature of incorruptibility, and use a more solid style of work to ensure that the tasks of building a clean and honest government and fighting corruption are implemented.

Hu Xiaolin, Member of the Standing Committee of the District Committee and Deputy District Mayor, presided over the meeting. Zhang Wei, Member of the Standing Committee of the District Committee, Secretary of the District Discipline Inspection Commission, and Director of the District Supervision Committee, and Chen Chun, Gao Hong, Hu Qining, and Liu Xingjun, Deputy District Chiefs, attended the meeting. District Finance Bureau, District Housing and Construction Bureau, and Chengjia Town made exchange speeches. The working departments of the district government and relevant units, the Party and Government Office of Zigong Aviation Industrial Park, the people’s governments of all towns, the sub-district offices, and the principal responsible comrades of some key enterprises in the district attended the meeting.

