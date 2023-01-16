After assessing the evidence from the Prosecutor’s Office, a judge imposed a measure of confinement to the brothers Andrés Felipe and Ramón Emilio Pérez Hoyos, for their possible participation in the murder of Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Daniel Pecci.

The two men would be involved in the planning, financing and logistics of the crime. The investigation reveals that they withdrew a large sum of money and, presumably, used it to pay the hitmen who shot the judicial officer.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, they apparently held several meetings with others involved in the murder to provide them with inputs and finalize details. To attend these meetings, they would have used a gray van, which was found during the capture procedures.

Due to these facts, a prosecutor delegated before the court with special assignment charged the Pérez brothers with the crimes of aggravated homicide; manufacturing, trafficking, carrying or possession of firearms, accessories. The defendants accepted the charges.

It may interest you: Bogotá congressmen outline priorities in the Development Plan

During the guarantee control hearing, the Prosecutor’s Office indicated that Andrés Felipe and Ramón Emilio Pérez Hoyos would be part of a criminal organization of transnational scope, which would have its bases in Paraguay, for which reason the deprivation of liberty is necessary to avoid the possible leave the country and guarantee their appearance before justice.

It should be remembered that in the morning, the Pérez brothers recognized before a court to be behind the murder of the Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, assassinated in May 2022 when he was on his honeymoon in Colombia.

“I want to apologize to Dr. Pecci’s family. In any case, asking for forgiveness is not going to remedy it, but if the situation has hurt me, I ask everyone in the room to forgive me, Mr. Pecci’s wife and the family”, Ramón Pérez Hoyos expressed during his hearing.

His brother Andrés has also done the same and has apologized to the family. “I know it was a very big mistake, I have no words to apologize to the Pecci family, especially to their pregnant wife, I am very sorry and I want to apologize wholeheartedly,” he said.

The fact that both acknowledge their participation in Pecci’s death and accept the charges could benefit them with a reduction of up to 50 percent compared to the initial sentence and even more if they decide to collaborate with Justice.