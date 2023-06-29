the perfect marriage between ultra-fast charging and advanced processing”

TECHNOLOGY

The Note 30 Series lands in Ecuador, offering fair prices with luxury features and a unique high-quality experience. The Note 30 Series allows charging a smartphone from 1% to 80% in just 30 minutes.

With the main objective of providing a memorable user experience, Infinix announced the arrival of its Note 30 Series which includes Note 30 pro and Note 30, and which are equipped with premium features of fast charging, high performance and high-definition photography. .



“The Note 30 Series is born from our mission to provide users with a complete and comprehensive device that allows them to be connected anytime, anywhere,” explains YuanHang He, Marketing Director for Infinix Latin America. “To achieve this, we developed the first all-in-one fast charging solution, which not only guarantees speed, but also security, intelligence and flexibility.” Add Yuan Hang He.

One of the highlights of the Note 30 Series is its innovative fast charging system, capable of charging the 5000mAh battery from 1% to 80% in just 30 minutes. This model also offers a support for fast wireless charging, an innovative and unique detail for this segment of the market in Ecuador and at a competitive price. Likewise, the Note 30 model supports a comprehensive fast charge of 45W. Additionally, the company has developed its own technology Ultra Power Signal (UPS)designed to optimize performance in weak signal environments, meaning Note 30 Series users can enjoy unprecedented connectivity.

Advanced processing and performance

With a focus on performance, the Note 30 series is fully loaded with components specifically designed to empower you and get more out of your day. The Note 30 Pro and Note 30 use powerful MediaTek Helio G99 processors, a 6nm processor that will boost energy efficiency and high performance. The Vapor-Chamber liquid cooling technology in the Note 30 Pro will keep your device cool, under pressure.

“With the Note 30 Series, we have focused on delivering a product that truly elevates the user experience in all essential areas of today’s mobile life,” says YuanHang He. “We are sure that these devices will represent an excellent option for those users who are looking for a powerful team at a really affordable price.” Explains the executive.

With the combination of enhanced fast charging, unmatched performance and advanced processing capabilities, the Infinix Note 30 Series is tangible proof that the brand continues to evolve and set new standards in the world of mobile technology.

surround sound under the seal

In developing the Note Series, Infinix worked closely with JBL engineers to optimize the software system for its new generation of devices. The software processing within the Note Series has been fine-tuned to deliver the distinctive JBL sound, which guarantees balanced mid-range tones, as well as balanced bass, along with high-quality sound reproduction.

Similarly, incorporating advanced audio processing, designed and perfected by JBL, the new Note Series offers volume-enhanced audio without distortion, especially when listening to music or watching videos. This technological breakthrough is evidence of Infinix and JBL’s commitment to providing innovative products with superior sound quality.

Additional characteristics

The Note 30 Series features 16GB+256GB memory, for superior multitasking performance and storage capacities. Similarly, the Note 30 Series runs on the XOS 13 operating system based on Android 13, offering a smooth user interface. elegant, a new sound design and motion graphics. XOS 13 also offers enhanced Connect to PC 2.0, Lightning multi-window, and Noteblogging features, ensuring a personalized and intuitive experience. Additionally, with the Note 30 Series’ multi-functional Near Field Communication (NFC), users can enjoy from the convenience of short-range wireless technologies, making it possible to share data payloads, such as transit cards or credit cards.

The Note 30 Pro will retail for $XX and be available in Classic Black or Variable Gold with a sleek and durable glass back. The Note 30 will cost $XX, and will be available in Classic Black, Interstellar Blue, or Sunset Gold. Pricing and availability of the Note 30 Series varies by carrier and specialty store.

