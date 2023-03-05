With the aim of guaranteeing the continuity of the service of affiliates in the General System of Social Security in Health, the National Government extended the term for citizens who are in the Subsidized Regime by one year so that they can request the Sisbén IV survey.

Let us remember that the initial deadline for the processing of the new Sisbén survey expired this Sunday, March 5. However, by guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, this period is extended until March 5, 2024.

Sisbén IV is the System for the Identification of Potential Beneficiaries of Social Programs, which allows classifying the population according to their living conditions and income. This classification is used to target social investment and ensure that it is allocated to those who need it most.

In Sisbén IV there are four groups:



Group A: extreme poverty

Group B: moderate poverty

Group C: vulnerable

Group D: non-poor, non-vulnerable population.

It should be noted that the main objective of Sisbén is to order the population according to their socioeconomic situation, thus allowing the identification of potential beneficiaries of the social offer. At no time is this system considered as a social program, or a benefit, or a subsidy, or a subsidized health system. Currently, the identification system has the participation of more than 33.33 million Colombians.

For his part, the Deputy Director General of Prospects and National Development of the DNP, Juan Miguel Gallego, invited the public to request the Sisbén IV survey in order to advance in this transition process in the most orderly manner. “It is important to clarify that the health system in the subsidized regime guarantees the provision of the service and it is not true that they can be disassociated for not updating the data in Sisbén,” he noted.

In addition, Juan Miguel Gallego added that people who already have their Sisbén IV survey do not have to request it again.

With the new methodology of Sisbén, a classification was developed whose result is not a quantitative index. This means that there will no longer be a score from 0 to 100 but a new classification that orders the population by groups.

The fourth version of Sisbén seeks to improve the quality of the information that enters the database, avoid failures and manipulation in the collection, and also facilitate updating by using technological tools for these purposes.

How to request the Sisbén IV survey?

To request the Sisbén IV survey, it is necessary to approach the local offices of the municipality in which you live. In the following link you can check which offices are available



Remember that the survey can also be requested virtually through the Sisbén citizen portal (https://portalciudadano.sisben.gov.co/).

If you need to carry out a modification procedure, family inclusion or request the survey, you can go to the Sisbén Office located at carrera 10 number 17 – 55 in the Torre Central building in Pereira or you can request it through the email [email protected] co

Finally, we invite those citizens who have not yet carried out the process to request the survey and avoid being removed from the different Social Prosperity programs, such as Families in Action, Youth in Action and Colombia Mayor; and/or even run out of subsidized EPS.