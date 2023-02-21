Home News THE periquero
Even though human beings seem to have ingested alcoholic beverages since the times of Noah and his Ark, the popular imagination has always stigmatized those who drink excessively and get drunk as “drunkards” and in one way or another, using that word derogatorily or descriptively. , has accepted that this transitory state of euphoria disables those who exercise a trade or hold public office and therefore surround them with the halo of contempt.

Of course, the degree of appreciation of how great this incapacity is ends up being measured in unison by the one who drinks and the one who endures the drunkenness.

The fact of drinking in public celebrations has been adopted as a bad example and in more than one conduct regulation of many governments drunkards have been sanctioned. However, it must be said, there are many who have performed well in their trades and have made decisions when they are presumably not in their right mind.

Lately with the arrival and the use and abuse of cocaine, one of whose uses is to reduce the drunkenness of liquor, almost the same treatment has been given to those who use it, stigmatizing or despising it with the “periquero” remquete.

No one has done, perhaps due to public embarrassment, analysis or descriptions of how many grimaces, gestures and deformed faces a person makes under the influence of cocaine, but it is evident that with little observation one can distinguish who has used the pass.

Many public men are known or suspected of using this hallucinogen. Very few have been reprimanded or declassified. One of them, the singer Diómedes, who did it in public in the middle of his concerts, was prohibited for this reason from performing again in Cali.

I don’t know then how big the controversy will be that will be presented now that the video of how President Petro passes a hand over his nose that facilitates his smiling escort while delivering a speech is circulating on the networks. But fuss there will be at least.

