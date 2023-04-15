Looking for my mother of God. Book One. Certegui. The Pernicious Fever

Arnoldo de los Santos Palacios Mosquera.

By Arnoldo de los Santos Palacios Mosquera.

I couldn’t remember the time or the impression of having walked as a child with my own legs. On the other hand, the hours in which I woke up on my cot without being able to get up would not be erased from my memory. I still seem to see my mom Nena, sitting next to me, her head bent over me. She suddenly knelt down,

looked at me There were moments when her eyes pierced my body and then wandered, completely bewildered in that dark room, boiling with heat.

“Something strange has happened to my little boy,” she whispered.

But that was still just something weird. My mom Nena tried to unravel the enigma perhaps by observing this or that movement of mine, depending on my breathing or the strength of the fever. At first she thought that I had gone to bed because of a temporary discomfort typical of a boy who has spent the whole morning running through the town and bathing in the river.

“Get up my son to eat” -he repeated to me.

Lunch was served at the table set in the caidizo where the stove was located, in front of a small orchard of aromatic plants, vegetables, a coconut palm, two or three chontaduro palms and, above all, a mango and a breadfruit tree. , mine, the last two. Through the cracks in the chopped palm wall the burning sunlight entered. I would have wanted to get out of that room, in such heat. My mom kept breaking her head, unable to fully understand. However, he sensed the fatal outcome.

“Get up my son to eat” -he repeated to me.

There were times when my dad was too energetic, too impatient. With his quick walk, scratching his head, signs of having decided something, about four steps from my mom, he stopped:

«I already told you, Magdalena, to let him get up for lunch alone.

Don’t you see, Nena, that this little boy is becoming capricious on us?»

And since my mom didn’t move, he ordered me:

«Saints, rise up to eat the punishment!»

I was baptized Amoldo de los Santos, a tribute to my paternal grandfather, Miguel de los Santos. My dad liked to call me Santos, no more.

My mom opened huge eyes. She wanted to get up. His strength failed him. She calmed down.

The calm did not last, she says. She wanted to cry, but for what? The blow she had just caught was so abrupt that she decided to abide by the divine will at once.

My dad had disappeared. Sure, sitting at the table he was waiting for us. My mom knew: that fury came to him and she passed it by, as if by magic. With a slow voice, my mom, she called him:

“Venancio… Venancio… Come on, Venancio… What’s happening is that it seems that the little boy can’t move…”

My dad must have jumped once. In no time, with the first mouthful of hot, roasted plantain between her lips and teeth, trying not to notice the tremor that seized her body, she put her hands under my shoulders, smiling at me, helping me up.

“Saints, Saints, stop then” -he begged.

My mom remained still, as if thinking.

«She got a bad fever, Nena. It was useless to us, Baby. my dad confessed.

“Work be of God!” my mom exclaimed.

“There is San Roque… As long as he saves my life, just as he saved my life, it doesn’t matter if we have to deal with the boy, from now on” my dad implored, fixing his eyes on a framed painting, next to to San Antonio de Padua and the Virgen del Carmen, on top of a corner by way of an altar.

I also looked at San Roque, with his short tunic, his dog licking the wound on his bare leg.

My mom says that, despite her confidence in the power of God, she almost lost consciousness at the idea, not just of being useless, but of dying. She was not going to be allowed to raise a male child either. The predecessor, Armoldo Wilfrido, died and, to perpetuate his memory, along with that of my grandfather Miguel de los Santos, they had given me the first name. Perhaps they had done wrong by giving me those two names of two dead.

My dad went looking for the well-known healers of the town. My mom, unperturbed, cornered herself even more to ask her saints: “Mr. Eccehomo, Mr. Eccehomo!”

My sister Ernestina, the eldest, brought me a soup of eggs with noodles, for the sick, with almost no salt or fat. She sat me on her lap, she wiped her tears with the back of her hand, she was putting the teaspoons of broth in my mouth. I was worshiping her.

«You are not going to die, no, helmanito. If you die, I don’t want anyone alive in this house, out of sadness.”

Ernestina wiped away her tears, she spoke to me: “You don’t have the face of being an angel… But I can’t resist! I can’t resist!”

He placed the plate with the teaspoon on the floor. He parted my eyelids, carefully scrutinized my eyes: «God forgive me; but I throw myself into the grave with him »-she murmured.

He put another teaspoon back into my mouth. Suddenly, the spoon slipped from her hand, she rolled over the plate and Ernestina screamed:

“Stepmother! Stepmother!”

(She, it is understood, was not my mother’s daughter. My father had her with another woman named Sixta. When my father got married, Ernestina was about two years old, she gave my mother a big cheek and it was not a story, but rather came to live in our house forever).

When Ernestina’s voice resounded in her ear, like a lament, my mother answered, resigned:

«Okay… I know what you mean… So, my mother’s heart deceived me and a mother’s heart never deceives. She deceived me: she told me that my son would not die ».

“… That he doesn’t die, that’s what I wanted to tell you, motherfucker of my weapon… I saw that he doesn’t have the face of an angel” -assured my sister Ernestina.

My father returns in the company of Liborio Cossio M., who used to be known as Licosiome according to his last name, after choosing that abbreviation as telegraphic address.

From the threshold of the door the footsteps and the voice of Llcosiome can be heard greeting and asking where the patient is. Tall, black, but not very, very black, well dressed, in a starched shirt, buttoned cuffs, shoes, he enters the room, walks towards me, laughing: “There are no patients here!” humorous, to signify that nothing serious is happening and thereby sow an optimistic note in the environment. He removed my legs, carefully observed my eyes, prying my eyelids apart with his thumb and forefinger; he made me open my mouth, he looked at my tongue.

My mom, my dad, my sister Ernestina, standing around Llcosiome, were now totally dependent on him. Before he could speak, my father, as if looking for an excuse to breathe, offered him a seat and my mother asked Ernestina to serve him a cup of coffee.

Licosiome took out a white handkerchief; she took off her glasses; she cleaned the glasses; she put them back on; she sat down.

«It is ink and stop the same disease of the son of the president of the United States, what the doctors outside here are calling infantile paralysis. In any case, the boy does not die; but he will be useless… Meanwhile you can rub him with balm, from the waist down… »