The perpetrator of the ‘Busan Round Kick’, Psychopath Index 27 points… On the same level as serial killer Kang Ho-soon

It is known that the suspect in the ‘Busan round kick’ case, in which he pursued and indiscriminately assaulted a woman in her 20s who was returning home at dawn, received a total score of 27 on the psychopath diagnostic test.

According to the legal community on the 15th, Mr. A, the perpetrator of the Busan round kick incident, received 27 points on the psychopath diagnostic test (PCL-R). This is the same level as serial killer Kang Ho-soon.

The test has a perfect score of 40 points, and in Korea, 25 points are the standard for distinguishing psychopaths. It is known that the general public usually gets 10 to 15 points.

According to the psychopath index of major criminals of all time, serial killer Yoo Young-cheol scored 38 points, child sex offender Jo Doo-soon scored 29 points, and ‘molar father’ Lee Young-hak scored 25 points.

Mr. A received 27 points, higher than Lee Young-hak, which is the same as Kang Ho-sun, who was sentenced to death for murdering his wife and mother-in-law and kidnapping and killing eight women.

In addition, Mr. A received a ‘high’ level with a total score of 23 in the evaluation of the risk assessment tool for adult recidivism, and the overall risk of recidivism was also evaluated as ‘high’.

Meanwhile, Mr. A chased after Mr. B, who was on his way home around 5:00 am in May of last year, turned his head in front of an elevator on the 1st floor of an officetel in Seomyeon, Busanjin-gu, knocked him over with a car, and assaulted him with his feet, and was charged with attempted murder.

In the first trial, the charge of attempted murder was recognized and he was sentenced to 12 years in prison.