The person who killed his own brother was arrested in Izmir – Current News

Olay, Yesterday around 21:00 in the evening New day neighborhood It happened at 222/41 Street. According to the information received, YK (41) is the elder brother, who is alleged to have had a disagreement due to an inheritance dispute. Attila He came to Kumanova’s (53) house. When the argument between them grew and turned into a fight, YK shot at his brother Atilla Kumanova with the shotgun he brought with him.

BodyWhile Kumanova, who was covered with blood in various parts of the flour, was covered in blood, the translation residents who heard the voices reported the situation to the teams. A large number of police and medical teams were sent to the scene. Father of 3 children in the examination of the health teams Atilla KumanovaIt was determined that he died. YK, who shot his brother with a shotgun, was detained by police teams with the crime weapon. deceased Attila Kumanova’s body was taken to the morgue of Izmir Forensic Medicine Institute after the investigation by the prosecutor.

Arrested

The murder suspect YK, who was transferred to the courthouse after his actions at the police station, was arrested by the judge he was brought to. initiated by the investigation progress.

