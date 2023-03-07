Home News The person who rode a horse and went for a ride drunk in Konya, caused a mess – Daily News
on Atatürk Street A person who was riding his horse was asked to be stopped by the police teams at the Aksoy junction. “Dur“The person who does not obey the warning, Rasim Erel Street He began to run in his direction with his horse.

An administrative fine of 10 thousand 111 liras was imposed on the person caught in the chase for not complying with the warning and putting the traffic in danger by driving in the opposite direction.

