The Pet Migration Crisis: Thousands of Pets Leave Cuba Amid Immigration Wave

The Migration Crisis in Cuba: Pets Join the Exodus

In the midst of the migration crisis facing Cuba, people are not the only ones who have left the island – their pets have also left, according to information from the Reuters agency this week. More than 2,000 pets have left the island as a result of the current wave, this year alone.

The departure of pets from Cuba has increased considerably in recent years, according to Dr. María Gloria Vidal, a specialist at the National Center for Animal Health. In an interview with Reuters, Vidal stated that Cuban authorities have issued more than 2,000 export certificates so far in 2023, more than double that of last year.

“Many people believe that there is some problem on the part of the Cuban veterinary authority, but that is not the case. ‘We have always had a collaborative attitude,’” he indicated.

However, each country has its own rules on importing animals, which can make the process difficult. The United States, the main destination for Cuban immigrants, allows those who enter the country legally to bring their pets with them but has included Cuba on a list of countries with a high risk of canine rabies, which implies more requirements.

Cuban “animal rights” activists say that, despite these obstacles, both immigrants and their pets are benefiting from the services created to help them.

“We have helped reunite families and we have even helped dogs that have been left alone in an apartment (…) that only receive a visit from a distant relative who leaves them food and leaves,” said Nathalie Osorio. “It really has been, and is, very satisfying. Very satisfying,” she added.

According to Osorio, pets who want to leave the island face many difficulties, such as strict regulations, costs, and logistical obstacles.

“At first, there was a lot of confusion about the requirements; it has been very complicated (…) Many of the immigrants still cannot come and get their pets, and so they have to turn to other people to send them their pet,” he added.

For those interested in taking their pet out of Cuba, they can find more information by visiting the provided link.

The increasing departure of pets from Cuba amid the migration crisis reflects the complexities and challenges faced by both immigrants and their four-legged companions as they seek a new life in another country.

Share this: Facebook

X

