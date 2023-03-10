During a first day of observations carried out in Valledupar in order to analyze the new stage of false positives In the Caribbean Coast sub-case, the victims were heard by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, JEP, to find out their expectations and requests regarding the versions of those appearing.

These are based on the events surrounding the extrajudicial executions in the departments of Cesar and La Guajira between the years 2004 a 2008.

The JEP has listened to 104 former members of the National Armystate agents who are not members of the Public Force and civilian third parties, among them, 19 lieutenant colonels and 12 majors, but now the turn is for the victims of extrajudicial executions.

THE VICTIMS

The first to appear in the audience of the Popular University of Cesar, UPC, with the Hurtado headquarters, was Paula Andrea Manjarrez Álvarez, sister of Jair Antonio Manjarrez, assassinated on December 15, 2006 by the Special Energy and Road Battalion No. 2 ‘CR. Jose Maria Cancino’.

“Because of these atrocious events, they are not being mentioned or some have still been called by the JEP. We need to know who gave the order, who was involved in the events, we don’t need them to apologize because in my case my brother is still missing and we don’t have his remains ”, reproached Manjarrez Álvarez.

He also questioned how the Special Energy and Road Battalion No. 2 had as its mission guard the road infrastructure and they did not, but instead committed extrajudicial executions with innocent citizens like his brother.

“That they have a transparent voluntary version and we want them to understand the pain of the victims. We know that in the extrajudicial executions the victims appeared with their documents and they appear as NN, especially the case of my brother.” Paula Manjarrez said.

Other victims such as Miriam Clara Cáceres, mother of 15-year-old Nixa Marbelys Martínez, presented as a combat casualty in 2008, requested to know the truth about the reasons why the military acted in this way.

“The Army brought her as a guerrilla killed in combat. It was a very hard moment. She was 15 years old. She was in tenth grade. She was my partner, my confidante, my friend”, recounted Cáceres.

The teenager had left her home in the Sicarare neighborhood of Valledupar to buy some surgical gloves at a drugstore and never returned. after 19 days his body was found dead shot in the back and presented as a guerrilla by the Army.

Dairi Martínez, for her part, expressed disagreement with the little information that some of those appearing have allegedly provided regarding the death of her brother Gabriel Ulises Martínez Gutiérrez, murdered by the Special Energy Battalion No. 2 Vial in the month of September of the year 2007.

THE JURISDICTION

In this second phase of the Caribbean Coast sub-case, the JEP Recognition Room investigates the criminal phenomenon of false positives that involves members of four units of the Tenth Brigade of the National Army, which are: the Mechanized Cavalry Group No. 2 ‘ Cr. Juan José Rondón’, the Special Energy and Road Battalion No. 2 and the Divisional Reaction Force.

The research focuses on 152 victimizing facts in which they would have been murdered 235 personas between the period 2004 a 2008.

“For us it is very important that they keep in mind their leading and central role in this and in all proceedings before the JEP, which will allow us to build dialogically on truth and restorative justice.” said magistrate Óscar Parra.

The second day of hearing observations will be held in San Juan del Cesar and Barranquilla.