The Petro Government will present the labor reform again: it will have 12 new articles

A little more than a month after the second year of the legislature began in the Congress of the Republic, the national government confirmed that next week it will resubmit the labor reform, one of the most controversial projects and one that failed to overcome the debates before of June 20, when it sank in the Chamber.

The person who confirmed that the project will be filed again was the Minister of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez. In the announcement, she announced that the reform will come with some new features.

“We are going to start, initially, from the proposal that was filed by the Seventh Chamber Commission, and that it lacked time to finish. That proposal had eight new articles. Now, after the hearings and the work that we have been doing with other organizations (…) there will be twelve new articles that we will tell you one by one in the next week so that Colombia knows”, Minister Ramírez explained.

It is presumed that the project will have a better reception in the Seventh Committee of the House of Representatives because the president of that legislative cell is the liberal María Eugenia Lopera, who is close to the Petro government. The portfolio manager seems to have it clear.

“The function of the Congress is to put the commissions to discuss the bills, to carry out the political controls and this will not be altered. We will have more in-depth debates, suddenly stronger, but, undoubtedly, we are prepared,” said Ramírez.

The declarations of the minister of the president Gustavo Petro were given at the exit of the commemorative acts for the Battle of Boyacá. There, the head of portfolio took the opportunity to urge the senators and representatives who will receive the initiative. “That is the democratic process of a country where a president has been elected with a government program -which is what we are executing-, and that the Congress of the Republic has to work on it through the reforms that the government presents to it” she mentioned.

One of his teammates, the Vice Minister of Labor Relations and Inspection, Edwin Palma, had also announced to the country that after the setback that the Government experienced after the project collapsed on its last day of term, it would try again by presenting it to the congressmen.

“I am totally convinced that we can agree on a labor reform that creates employment, reduces informality, democratizes labor relations and dignifies work,” said Vice Minister of Labor Relations and Inspection Edwin Palma from the Second Aliadas Congress. .

The vice minister also assured that the labor reform will include new initiatives that are unknown for now. However, he assured that the guidelines that the initiative will contemplate will go hand in hand with “the international commitments of the International Labor Organization (ILO) and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).”

Thus, the subordinate of the head of portfolio assured that all the project participants, for their part, are “building, writing and polishing some issues” so that the labor reform accepts the calls that were made from all sectors and that caused so much controversy before.

The labor reform was expected to return to Congress at the end of August. However, after consensus, it was possible to process the filing faster and within the articles, which will largely contemplate the one that was first presented, recommendations from youth and the female population will be added.

“You know that we have just held the Assembly of Young Workers and Working Women, where they are telling us what they think the reform should have,” the minister told the media. with Infobae

