The country does not want to measure the magnitude of what is happening and, like the passengers on the Titanic, it continues to be enraptured in glee so as not to become aware of how the shop window is being turned upside down.

Pedro Medellín, in his column in El Tiempo, warned that they are leading us little by little to a political and electrical blackout.

Those who have been able to read the quasi-hidden health reform are not terrified that they will take away their little business from the EPS, but rather to hear the administrative incapacity of the minister who sponsors the absurdity of destroying them vengefully.

Those who already realized that Minister Vélez was not a metepatista but a fanatic convinced of the goodness of a suicidal environmental creed, are resigned to waiting for the Virgin of Chiquinquirá to do the miracle for them or for the ideologue Hildebrando to modify their goals. Nobody, but does something.

The unions are silent, those affected are silent, the contractors who act as congressmen, invoice.

And while cabinet members modulate barbarities like stickless fliers, President Petro continues to set the tone as the Pied Piper, leading amused rodents to the abyss.

The previous week he had them skate with his whims on the Bogotá Metro, repeating the script from when he was mayor and failed while pretending to collect garbage.

Against this accumulation of nonsense, it is said that a national strike has been prepared digitally, organized anonymously.

Last weekend they invaded the networks warning us that the strike begins on Sunday the 12th at 12 noon, that there will be no trucks on the roads or fuel at the gas stations or food to buy.

Petro mistakenly did not call the country to dialogue, although he has already sat down with the worn-out Uribe, who does not appear among the organizers of the strike.

Petro preferred to summon his supporters, and only them, to come out on the 14th to support him and face the specter of unemployment.

That is to say, we are on the brink of a petrobattle and since we don’t know which side is going to come out to defend the battered Police, it could be a phenomenal petrocagada.

Comments