«To put an end to this “wave of mud” against a category of honest workers and try to restore the truth, the managers’ associations, together, have taken the decision to proclaim the state of agitation of the category, throughout the network; to launch a counter-information campaign on the plants and proclaim, for the days of 25 and 26 January 2023, a first strike action, with a garrison under Montecitorio”. This can be read in a note from Faib-Confesercenti, Fegica, Figisc-Confcommercio.

Fazzolari: strike? Measures to protect distributors

«We are enormously sorry» that «the distributors have announced a two-day strike on the 25th and 26th because, they say, the state blames the distributors for the increase in petrol» but «the measures that the government has put in place are against speculative phenomena therefore to protect the distributors”. This is the reaction of the undersecretary to the presidency in charge of implementing the programme, Giovanbattista Fazzolari. «Petrol is not 2 and a half euros, in normal distributors it is around 1.8 euros, the measures are all aimed at putting a stop to those who engage in speculative phenomena. We imagined them to protect» the distributors.

The criticisms of the category to the emergency measure

Controversy is flaring up over the measures taken yesterday by the government to promote transparency, with service station managers on the barricades. Consumers are only half satisfied because, on the one hand, they appreciate the request for greater clarity on fuel price lists, but on the other, they ask for action to be taken upstream, on the formation of prices. And on Friday they will present their proposals in a meeting with the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy (Mimit) Adolfo Urso, also on the basis of the actual text of the decree.

Falling price trend

After the round of reductions registered yesterday on the recommended price lists of the major brands, this morning the national averages of the prices charged at the pump show a very slight decrease. In the meantime, however, we note a sharp turnaround on the international oil markets, with the prices of refined products soaring. A circumstance which, if consolidated, could also have effects on pump prices in the coming days. These are the averages of the prices applied communicated by the managers to the Price Observatory of the Ministry of Economic Development and elaborated by the Staffetta, recorded at 8 am yesterday morning on about 15,000 plants: self-service petrol at 1.820 euro/litre (unchanged, companies 1.822, pumps white 1.816), diesel at 1.874 euro/litre (-2 thousandths, companies 1.876, white pumps 1.871). Petrol served at 1.961 euro/litre (unchanged, companies 2.004, white pumps 1.875), diesel at 2.015 euro/litre (-1, companies 2.058, white pumps 1.929). LPG served at 0.788 euro/litre (-1, companies 0.799, white pumps 0.775), methane served at 2.290 euro/kg (-7, companies 2.318, white pumps 2.268), LNG 2.581 euro/kg (+28, companies 2.650 euro /kg, white pumps 2.528 euro/kg). These are the prices on the motorways: self-service petrol 1.905 euro/litre (served 2.162), diesel self-service 1.95 6euro/litre (served 2.212), LPG 0.898 euro/litre, methane 2.488 euro/kg, LNG 2.629 euro/kg .

Codacons: strike is a war against consumers

“The decision of the gas station attendants to declare a two-day strike is equivalent to an act of war against consumers, an absurd and unmotivated protest that leads us today to present an urgent request to the Guarantor for strikes to block the mobilization of operators”. Codacons writes it in a note. «With this strike – we read – the gas station operators seem to demonstrate that they do not like the transparency on fuel prices decided by the Government through the decree approved by the Council of Ministers, and that they want to defend the shadows and ambiguities that invest the sector. A strike that only harms consumers, already victims of excessive pump price lists and the rise in excise duties that started on January 1st».