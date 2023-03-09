news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BERGAMO, MARCH 09 – The Prosecutor General of Brescia has not presented an appeal against the acquittal of Antonio Tizzani, a 74-year-old former railway worker who ended up on trial on charges of killing his wife Gianna Del Gaudio, the evening of 26 August 2016 at their home in Seriate (Bergamo), being acquitted with full formula. Since there was no appeal, the acquittal now becomes final.



The husband, who was acquitted last October on appeal in Brescia and also in the first instance court in Bergamo, has always proclaimed himself innocent, claiming that a hooded man who entered their home had killed his wife. In January, the reasons with which the Court of Assizes of Appeal of Brescia had acquitted him were filed and the Brescian judges had deemed this version “sufficiently credible”, also canceling the DNA test performed by RIS on the cutter believed to be the weapon of the offence, because the sample was taken without notifying the defence, therefore without a hearing, and because the procedure had not been correctly complied with in all its parts. (HANDLE).

