The pharmacy owner was disappointed when the free medicine was robbed and no one stopped him

(Heilongjiang, 23rd Comprehensive Report) When a pharmacy in Mudanjiang, Heilongjiang, China distributed free anti-fever medicines on Wednesday (21st), it was snatched by customers and left, causing widespread concern.

An eyewitness said: “(The drug snatchers) grabbed a lot of them and left.”

Then the pharmacy owner posted an article on the Internet, claiming that after the drug was robbed, no one who received the drug helped, and even continued to ask for free drugs because they did not receive the drug. The pharmacy owner was very disappointed and asked, “What will I give you? Do I give you my life?”

According to the report, the owner of the pharmacy said that since he could not buy antipyretics, he had to pay out of his own pocket to distribute antipyretics for everyone for free. He provided antipyretics worth RMB 30,000 (RM19,000). epidemic prevention materials.

The owner of the pharmacy said in the comment area that the free distribution is from 10 am to 11 am every day, and there are 200 to 300 people queuing up to receive the medicine every day. Pharmacies suspended after drug snatching incident 。

After the drug grabbing incident, many netizens and local residents left messages on social platforms, expressing sympathy and anger for what happened to the pharmacy.

Some netizens believed that in order to solve the shortage of emergency medicines, pharmacies began to distribute medicines for free, but there were still people who did not obey the order and scrambled for medicines, which caused chaos on the scene. This behavior should be condemned.

Although the medicines were distributed free of charge, Li Guobei, a lawyer from Beijing Biyi Law Firm, said that if all or most of the medicines were stolen, they might be punished by public security, and those with large amounts of money might be involved in the crime of robbery.