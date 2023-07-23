the phenomenon in Florida » Science News

Abnormal and strange behaviors have been observed in some specimens in the waters of the Florida Keys and could be the result of the ingestion of bales of cocaine thrown into the sea by traffickers.

Researchers are investigating the phenomenon of cocaine uptake by sharks off the coast of the United States. Illegal drugs are dumped in packages on Florida state beaches, smuggled in from countries in South and Central America. The goal is to get drugs to smugglers, besides escaping the law, as it is often carried to the coast by the tides. In June alone, the US Coast Guard seized more than 6.4 tons of the substance in the Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean, valued at an estimated $186 million. The sheer amount of cocaine in coastal waters led marine biologist Tom “The Blowfish” Hird to investigate whether sharks were consuming the substance, as well as its impact on large fish.

As part of Discovery’s Shark Week, the practitioner teamed up with University of Florida environmental scientist Tracy Fanara to study the case. Scientists traveled to the Florida Keys, where fishermen reported drug use by sharks, carried by the currents. In the video it is possible to see the researchers diving and observing the sharks with unexpected behaviors. A normally elusive hammerhead headed towards the team with an unusually determined attitude while a gray shark (Carcharhinus plumbeus) appeared staring at an unnoticed area. To analyze whether there was drug use by fish, experiments were carried out with fake packages thrown into the water. Mimicking the look and size of drug packets, they were left near fake birds to see which item would be attacked. The shark attack seemed to be aimed solely at the parcels. Some packs were bitten while one of them even grabbed one carrying it with him in depth. All of the fake cocaine packages have been attacked by sharks during testing, indicating that the sharks may already be habituated to consuming the drug, although this is not definitive proof of use. Subsequently, a pellet of concentrated fish powder was used: the object generates a dopamine spike in the animals, with a sensation very close to cocaine consumption. The creatures have literally gone wild with the fish powder. It’s the closest thing you can get to a shark drug. Then, the team dropped the fake cocaine from a plane, mimicking the real business of smugglers. Soon sharks attacked the object, including tiger sharks (Galeocerdo cuvier). Nonetheless, the team says it cannot be established that the animals are consuming smuggled cocaine. There are a number of factors that could explain the strange behavior of sharks. Experiments should be repeated and varied to reach definitive conclusions. There is no way to know for sure what consuming the substance would do to these species, as different fish react differently to the same chemical. Different drugs end up going into the rivers and reach the sea, where they are accidentally consumed by fish and other marine animals. Now the marine biologist plans to do various tests, including blood and tissue tests to look for traces of cocaine in the sharks’ bodies. In addition to drugs, there are other substances that animals may consume, such as caffeine, amphetamines, antidepressants, lidocaine, and contraceptives.

