Abdul Qadir Katara

The phenomenon of setting up tents for holding weddings, banquets and funerals has returned in some alleys and roads of the city of Oujda and some cities of the eastern region in a terrible way, in order to avoid setting them up in financially costly wedding halls and their distance from the city center and their proximity to the house of the groom or the bride or the funeral home.

A dangerous phenomenon represented in the process of illegally erecting tents in the roads and alleys, which is not known to the cities of the eastern side, which used to hold their parties in homes for modest families or those wishing to reduce expenses, or party halls scattered in the outskirts of cities for well-to-do families, while respecting the laws in force that take Taking into account the comfort and tranquility of the residents of the neighborhood, respecting their freedom of movement, and ensuring their safety within the perimeter.

And a number of residents intend to close the entrances to an alley or a road in the neighborhood or even the streets with or without barriers and without prior warning, then they erect a tent that covers the alley, road, or street, and sometimes one side of a bilateral road that may be a path for the urban transport bus line that may force the driver to Changing the line to another that is not insured, against the law or in violation of it, with the blessing of some local, security and elected authorities due to their silence and absence of their reactions, despite the many and varied dangers posed by this abnormal situation.

Closing the road exits for public works requires placing signs 50 meters away from the place of works inside the city and a red and white colored tape that is visible, according to one of the engineers, to notify drivers of this so that they can slow down or change the road. Cars, trucks and motorcycles, it may cause a serious and even catastrophic traffic accident that leads to the victims of dozens of drowned safe guests at their party.

Setting up tents requires planting pegs of more than 50 centimeters in the floor of alleys and paved roads, on which millions of dirhams have been spent, then leaving the pits exposed to rainwater that seeps into its depth and causes, after months, to damage its upper crust and then messes with the legs and wheels of cars and bicycles to finally turn into A tract of dirt and stones in the summer, and puddles of water and mud in the rainy season.

The noise of the loud horns penetrates into the depths of the houses and does not stop until seven in the morning, although the law specifies sound waves at 100 meters throughout the night and the evening does not go beyond midnight, and thus the sounds turn into a sound pollutant that harms the residents and turns their night into a nightmare, not to mention the sick and infants. Children and the elderly who need peace and quiet.

An engineer in the urban community in Oujda confirmed that no one delivers licenses for this type of wedding activities, nor can anyone be allowed to destroy public property on which the community spends huge sums of its budget and is still not finished yet from paving all the alleys and roads of the city.

Another official in the Community Council blamed the local authorities, which are present in the place and have the power and means of prevention and deterrence, unlike the urban community, which can only report.