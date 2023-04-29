Home » The photo of Meghan Markle is discussed in the network
The photo of Meghan Markle is discussed in the network

by admin
No one expected these guests in advance: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle unexpectedly appeared at a game of the LA Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles. The couple looked relaxed and in good spirits, beaming and joking with each other, reports t-online.

Megan was dressed in a pink jacket with casually rolled up sleeves, silver jewelry and high heels. Harry arrived wearing a white shirt, a dark suit and trainers. Cameras in the stadium filmed the star couple and showed a scene in which Harry tried to kiss his wife. She smiled and pushed him away, causing him to grimace.

Earlier, however, Meghan sparked the debate with another public appearance. She appeared at the TED Talks conference on medical technology in the US via video link for her friend and photographer Meesan Harriman, who has taken family portraits of her, Harry and their two children, Archie and Lilybeth, in the past.

Photos from the video are now being shared on social media. Fans discuss possible changes in the appearance of 41-year-old Megan. Some believe that she shines “natural beauty”, others sarcastically remark that Meghan has undergone surgery.

We will remind you that Prince Harry will be present at the coronation ceremony of Charles III, and his wife Meghan Markle will stay at home with the children.

