The Colombian soccer player Linda Caicedo was made official this Friday by the Real Madrid female as its new reinforcement for 2023, where the club’s social networks showed the player in the white shirt through a video.

During the last week there had been talk that Linda Caicedo had different offers from abroad, where the Barcelona and Chelsea They had made the bid to keep their services, however, the Colombian player decided to wear the merengue club shirt.

The dream came true. A tender image has shocked social networks. On her official Twitter account, Linda Caicedo shared what would be the record of her childhood dream, to wear the merengue shirt.