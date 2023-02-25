Home News The photo that recorded the childhood dream of Linda Caicedo
News

The photo that recorded the childhood dream of Linda Caicedo

by admin
The photo that recorded the childhood dream of Linda Caicedo

The Colombian soccer player Linda Caicedo was made official this Friday by the Real Madrid female as its new reinforcement for 2023, where the club’s social networks showed the player in the white shirt through a video.

During the last week there had been talk that Linda Caicedo had different offers from abroad, where the Barcelona and Chelsea They had made the bid to keep their services, however, the Colombian player decided to wear the merengue club shirt.

The dream came true. A tender image has shocked social networks. On her official Twitter account, Linda Caicedo shared what would be the record of her childhood dream, to wear the merengue shirt.

See also  The 1x1 of Real Madrid against Elche

You may also like

Captured minibus driver who was illegally transporting military...

Cospito, Cassation rejected the appeal: it remains at...

For the blog traffic woman and her ex-husband...

Jewelry and a luxurious truck, this is how...

Another accident on regional road 325, two pedestrians...

Petro: a nervous breakdown

Xi Jinping wants to stand up?Li Xi deploys...

Gambling trends in 2023

The register? Old proposal, disavowed by history and...

Karol G created a pack of ‘stickers’

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy