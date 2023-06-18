The photographer and model Helena Christensen visited displaced persons in Chocó

Photographer and model Helena Christensen, who is also a Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, was recently in Colombia to help shine a spotlight on the growing needs of refugees and migrants from Venezuela and internally displaced persons. People who have been displaced within their own country due to armed conflicts, generalized violence or human rights violations make up 60% of the total forcibly displaced populations in the world.

As a Goodwill Ambassador and using her photographic skills, Helena visited communities affected by internal displacement and witnessed UNHCR-led livelihood projects in Bogotá and Chocó, which offer people options to rebuild their lives. lives. After her visit, Helena shared some reflections: “The generosity of the Colombian population is very moving. In addition to the internally displaced population, Colombia has hosted more than 2.4 million refugees and migrants from Venezuela. Now more than ever, it is time for the international community to support those forced to flee and the communities that have welcomed them.”

In Colombia there are 6.8 million internally displaced people due to violence and conflict; all of them require assistance and remedial measures. Even with the 2016 Peace Agreement, conflict and armed violence continue to uproot the Colombian population. According to official data, in 2022 alone, more than 200,000 people were forced to flee their homes in search of protection.

During her visit, Helena met with Luzmila Ismare, local coordinator of an indigenous women’s association in Unión Wounaan, Chocó. “It fills me with pride to welcome Helena and to be able to share with her the situation of our community. We work with UNHCR to defend the rights of women, the elderly, the sick, and girls and boys in vulnerable situations,” Luzmila commented.

Helena Christensen, Helena, of a Danish father and a Peruvian mother, has supported the work of UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, since 2015; and, in June 2019, she was named a Goodwill Ambassador. She had previously traveled with UNHCR to Jordan, Colombia, Rwanda and the Ukraine.